Who is Franklin Graham? 5 things to know as Trump shares letter amid AI Jesus photo row

Trump shared a statement from Graham on his Truth Social platform. “I do not believe President Trump would knowingly depict himself as Jesus Christ—that would certainly be inappropriate. I'm thankful the President has made it very clear that this was not at all what he thought the Al generated image was representing—he thought it was a doctor helping someone, and when he learned of the concerns, he immediately removed the post,” the letter read.

President Donald Trump has locked horns with the Catholic Church, including the Pope himself, and has caused a controversy over an AI image of Jesus . Amid the row over Trump's Jesus hug photo, Franklin Graham, an evangelical leader, has come out in the Republican's support.

Graham, a longtime Trump supporter, also spoke to Newsweek about the controversy, a day before the president shared a letter from the evangelical leader. Graham had said “I’m thankful the President has clarified that this was not at all what he intended and has removed the post.”

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Here's all you need to know about Franklin Graham.