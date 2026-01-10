Who is Natalie Harp? Trump aide sparks buzz after Oval Office photo; 'deeply complicit'

“During an interview with The New York Times, President Trump said that a woman who was shot by federal agents in Minnesota “behaved horribly” and ran an agent over. Analysis by The New York Times showed the motorist was driving away from — not toward — a federal officer when he opened fire," the caption read.

Natalie Harp, President Donald Trump 's aide, was recently photographed showing reporters in the Oval Office a video of Renee Good's shooting involving an ICE agent. The picture was taken by Doug Mills for The New York Times and was shared widely online.

Since the photograph went viral, there has been a lot of renewed interest in Natalie Harp. Here's all you need to know about Trump's aide.

Who is Natalie Harp? Harp is 35 years old and was a former television presenter. She has served as executive assistant to the president since 2025.

Also Read | Who is NH? MTG's Epstein files texts spark fears about Trump's mental state; ‘Natalie Harp involved in health cover-up’ She's often been dubbed the ‘human printer’. One person on X wrote “I remember Natalie Harp. The human printer they called her. She’s the one who types out the Twitter posts that Trump dictates to her for every tweet. So she’s literally always with him wherever that he posts from…”.

Harp reportedly sparked security concerns over her intense behavior towards Trump as per Michael Wolff's All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America. The book said that Harp was among female staffers with whom Trump shared an avuncular and flirtatious’ relationship. “You are all that matters to me,” Harp had reportedly written in a letter to Trump.

The president had junked security concerns over Harp having a desk outside the Oval Office. “Nonsense... She just loves her president,” Trump had said. Harp had earlier credited POTUS with saving her life, due to the Right to Try Act in 2018 which allowed her to access experimental medical treatment for her cancer.

Mehdi Hasan, founder of media company Zeteo, had said Harp was likely ‘the most important person in America that you’ve never heard of.’ In a 2024 post, he had written, “She controls all the online information flow to… Donald Trump. Literally.”

An article in The Cut said “Harp is so wholly committed to Trump that she recently spent a summer living in a golf-club locker room just to be close to him.”