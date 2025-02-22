Donald Trump aide Natalie Harp's ‘obsession’ for US president sparked security concerns, claims book

A former television broadcaster, who is now a “close” aide of US president Donald Trump, has found mention in journalist Michael Wolff's latest book. Natalie Harp was a member of a group of female staffers with whom Trump reportedly had an “avuncular and flirtatious” relationship, claims author Michael Wolff.

According to the UK-based Telegraph, which cited Wolff's book ‘All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America’, Natalie Harp sparked security concerns over her “intense behaviour” towards the 78-year-old Republican.

According to the book, 33-year-old Harp was a member of a group of female staffers with whom Trump reportedly had an “avuncular and flirtatious” relationship.

The book by Wolff looks at the Republican's political comeback from 2023 to his victory in the race for White House.

“You are all that matters to me,” Harp reportedly wrote in a letter to Trump. On the first day of the president's criminal trial in New York, she slipped him a letter that had Bible verses.

According to Wolff, the “aggressiveness” of Harp's attention and her “fury” on being denied the bestowing attention on Trump sparked concern within the security team.

‘She just loves her president’: Trump on Natalie Harp

Trump also rejected security concerns regarding Harp being allotted a desk outside the Oval Office in the White House.

“Nonsense... She just loves her president," the president had said.

According to the book, Trump's son Eric also questioned Harp’s closeness to his father.

Wolff, who has written three books on Trump-- ‘White House: Fire and Fury’, ‘Siege’, and ‘Landslide’, described Harp as a “time bomb”, further claiming that the Secret Service had termed her as a “security consideration”.

Harp sat behind Trump in court daily during the criminal trial and would carry a portable device to hand him “flattering stories held together by gold paper clips.”

According to the author, Harp offered to go to jail for Trump in a bid to circumvent the gag order imposed by a judge.

Harp also put through a huge expense bill for a new wardrobe, claiming that Trump told her to go shopping to prepare for being “on camera more frequently”.

Harp would help Trump write his posts for Truth Social to the extent that aides became confused over whether comments were “her voice or his” and “more and more, it was one voice”.