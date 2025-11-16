Who is NH? MTG's Epstein files texts spark fears about Trump's mental state; ‘Natalie Harp involved in health cover-up’

Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene, had a very public fallout after the President announced he was withdrawing his endorsement of the Republican lawmaker from Georgia. While Trump resorted to calling Greene a ‘ranting lunatic’ on his Truth Social post, Greene hit back by sharing her texts with Trump about the release of the Epstein files. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared screenshots of her conversation with Donald Trump, but she was texting a person called Natalie. (AP)

Greene's rift with Trump reached a new nadir days ahead of the House voting on the release of the Epstein files. While Trump has called the matter involving the convicted child sex offender a ‘Democrat hoax’, Greene has consistently pushed for the files to be made public. She was also one of the four Republicans who signed so the Bill could be debated on, and discussions are slated to take place on Tuesday, as per Politico.

When Greene shared screenshots of her conversation with Trump on X, many were quick to point out that she was texting a person by the initials ‘NH’. While Greene herself didn't provide clarity on the matter, many deduced it to be Natalie Harp, a 'close' aide of President Trump. The fact that Greene was texting Harp has also led to some worrying about the President's health.

Who is Natalie Harp?

Natalie Harp, dubbed the ‘human printer’, is a former American television broadcaster, and has been a ‘close’ aide to Trump. As per Michael Wolff's All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America, Harp actually sparked security concerns over her ‘intense behavior’ towards Trump.

The book stated that Harp was a member of a group of female staffers with whom Trump had an ‘avuncular and flirtatious’ relationship. “You are all that matters to me,” Harp had reportedly written in a letter to Trump.

The president, meanwhile, junked security concerns over Harp having a desk outside the Oval Office. “Nonsense... She just loves her president,” Trump had said. Harp had earlier credited Trump with saving her life, due to the Right to Try Act in 2018 which allowed her to access experimental medical treatment for her cancer.

Mehdi Hasan, founder of media company Zeteo, had said Harp was likely ‘the most important person in America that you’ve never heard of.’ In a 2024 post, he wrote, “33-year-old former far-right cable anchor Natalie Harp may be the most important person in America that you’ve never heard of. She controls all the online information flow to… Donald Trump. Literally.”

While MTG's phone mentioned the texts were to one ‘Natalie’ or NH, Grok also drew the same conclusion, that the person in question is Natalie Harp. "Natalie appears to be Natalie Harp, Trump's executive assistant and close aide, often dubbed his "human printer" for curating positive news for him," Grok wrote to a user query on X.

Concerns about Donald Trump's health

One person has raised explosive questions on X, while bringing up concerns about the President's health.

Adam Cochran, who defines himself as an independent investigative journalist, wrote “Wow MTG accidentally dropping a bombshell here, that second text goes to Natalie Harp.” According to Cochran, the White House claims that Harp is a low-level EA. “But many people have speculated that she frequently puts out message *AS* Trump online,” he added.

Cochran further claimed that this was because of Trump's mental state and alleged that Harp was ‘involve in his health cover-up.’

“Interesting that DJT doesn’t respond to MTG, but Natalie *is* responding, and sent the all caps message about it being a 'hoax'. Is this 34 year old woman secretly managing US policy through Trump’s comms? This is like when Edith Wilson secretly ran the country after Woodrow Wilson’s stroke…,” he also asked.

He is not the only one who's expressed concerns about the President's health recently. Another remarked, “Donald Trump just isn’t functioning right. He doesn’t know what body part just had an MRI. He is having meetings in Situation Room to keep Epstein Files secret. He is attacking one of his most loyal supporters— MTG. He keeps moving away from campaign promises and America First.”

While there is no basis for the claims that Harp is involved in some sort of health ‘cover-up’ regarding the President, there have been concerns about his health. Most recently, it came to light that Trump had undergone an MRI when he was supposed to have a routine medical checkup. The President's remarks on the test have also been brutally mocked. Trump said, “I had no idea what they analyzed, but whatever they analyzed, they analyzed it well.” He added that the doctor mentioned it was the ‘best result’ he'd seen in his medical career.