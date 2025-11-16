MTG getting death threats because of Trump? GOP Rep makes shocking claim; daughter Lauren Greene says ‘pray for my mom’

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican Representative from Georgia, has claimed that there are threats against her being fueled by President Donald Trump's actions. Greene, who was once a vocal supporter of Trump's MAGA movement, found the President unexpectedly dropped his endorsement of her, yesterday. Marjorie Taylor Greene was among the vocal supporters of Donald Trump's MAGA vision.(AFP)

Trump's move, which he announced on Truth Social, along with a rant directed at MTG, came amid differing opinions over the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. Trump has called the matter a ‘Democrat hoax’ trying to distract from the achievements of the Republican Party. Greene, however, has been steadfast in seeking the release of the files and was one of the four Republican lawmakers who signed to debate on a Bill to release the Epstein files. This debate will reportedly take place on Tuesday.

What Marjorie Taylor Greene said about getting threats

On X, Greene wrote: “I am now being contacted by private security firms with warnings for my safety as a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world.” She added that this was the same person she supported and ‘help get elected’.

“Aggressive rhetoric attacking me has historically led to death threats and multiple convictions of men who were radicalized by the same type rhetoric being directed at me right now,” she continued.

Referring to Trump, she wrote that this time it was by the President of the United States. “As a woman I take threats from men seriously,” MTG continued.

“I now have a small understanding of the fear and pressure the women, who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his cabal, must feel,” she added. Greene also observed that as a Republican who'd voted ‘overwhelmingly’ for Trump's Bills and his agenda, she found his aggression against her shocking.

The lawmaker wrote, “…his aggression against me which also fuels the venomous nature of his radical internet trolls (many of whom are paid), this is completely shocking to everyone.”

Greene concluded her message saying, “My phone is blowing up with constant amazing support. I’m so thankful! The Political Industrial Complex and the toxic violent nature of American politics must end. Our country is worth saving and it can only be done if we pull together and save ourselves.”

While Greene hasn't outright spoken about any death threat she's received, the lawmaker has made it clear that President Trump is fostering an environment where there are likely to be death threats against her.

After announcing he was withdrawing his endorsement, while slamming Greene as a ‘ranting lunatic’, Trump today doubled down on his attacks. On Truth Social, he called the 51-year-old lawmaker Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene, while elsewhere, he referred to her as a ‘Lightweight Congresswoman’ and a ‘RINO’ or Republican in Name Only.

Lauren Greene pleads for mother's safety

Lauren, who often shares her mother's posts and adds her comments, shared this one either.

“Please pray for my mom’s safety!,” she wrote.