Trump lashes out at MTG in brutal post amid Epstein split: ‘Marjorie ‘traitor’ Green is a disgrace’

ByShweta Kukreti
Updated on: Nov 15, 2025 10:14 pm IST

Trump called Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a “disgrace” to the Republican Party after she criticized him for ignoring her requests about Epstein documents.

President Donald Trump on Sunday referred to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as a "disgrace" to the Republican Party after she criticized him on social media for ignoring her requests for the administration to release documents concerning convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

President Trump rebuked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as a disgrace to the Republican Party following her criticism of his lack of support for her re-election and her inquiries about Epstein documents.(AFP)
“Marjorie 'traitor' Green is a disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY!” the POTUS expressed on his Truth Social platform.

MTG targets Trump over Epstein documents

Trump responded approximately an hour after the Georgia Republican publicly lambasted the President – without directly naming him – regarding his choice to withdraw his support for her re-election campaign due to her interest in the Epstein documents.

“I never thought that fighting to release the Epstein files, defending women who were victims of rape, and fighting to expose the web of rich powerful elites would have caused this, but here we are,” MTG tweeted on Saturday morning.

“And it truly speaks for itself. There needs to be a new way forward. The toxic political industrial complex thrives on ripping us all apart but never delivers anything good for the American people, whom I love.

“We have far more in common than we have apart. I believe in the American people more than I believe in any leader or political party and the American people deserve so much better than how they have been treated by both sides of the aisle. The way forward is America First America Only. And that may be the most dangerous pursuit of all,” she added.

Trump blasts MTG as ‘lunatic’

On Friday, Trump referred to Greene as “wacky” and a “lunatic” in response to her demands, stating on Truth Social, "I am withdrawing my support and endorsement of 'Congresswoman' Marjorie Taylor Greene, from the Great State of Georgia."

The Republican leader enumerated a series of his "Record Achievements for our Country," but expressed frustration that "over the past few weeks" Greene has merely criticized his administration.

"[A]ll I observe 'Wacky' Marjorie doing is COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN, COMPLAIN!" Trump remarked.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
