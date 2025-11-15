Shocking revelations in latest Epstein files tranche that mentions Trump

The controversial Jeffrey Epstein files is back in the news this time with mention of US President Donald Trump after Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released several Epstein documents earlier this week, including numerous email exchanges where President Trump's name came up in different contexts. Trump has maintained that he snapped ties with Epstein nearly two decades ago and that he was not aware of the his activities. (REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon)

In response, House Republicans released more of documents to as they accused the Democrats of "cherry-picking" documents in a bid to "create a fake narrative to slander President Trump".

An American financer, Epstein was a convicted sex offender and died in prison in 2019 in a New York jail where he was awaiting trial in sex trafficking case. Trump has tried to distance himself from the sex offender Epstein, the latest documents released by the Democrats have raised questions about Trump's involvement as they allege he knew "Epstein's horrific crimes”. Trump has maintained that he snapped ties with Epstein nearly two decades ago and that he was not aware of the his activities.

Here all some shocking revelations from the latest tranche of Epstein files:

CNN reported that the email exchange between Epstein, his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and author Michael Wolff had claims about Trump “spending hours” at Epstein's house with a woman who has been identified by the committee as one of Epstein's sex trafficking victims.

Another email exchange goes on to suggest that President Trump "knew about the girls", a reference to Trump's past remarks claiming he had barred Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago resort, AFP news agency had reported. In one email dated April 2, 2011, Epstein wrote to Maxwell, "I want you to realise that that dog that hasn't barked is Trump.. (REDACTED) spent hours at my house with him, but he has never once been mentioned. Police chief. etc. I'm 75 % there." CNN noted that the context of this message was unclear.

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in Epstein's trafficking network, reportedly told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche earlier this year that she "never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way" and that she “didn't recall ever seeing Trump at Epstein's house.” “The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects,” she said.

The latest documents also includes a January 2019 email exchange between Epstein and Wolff, where Epstein disputed Trump's claim that he had been expelled from Mar-a-Lago, writing, "trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. . of course he knew about the girls as he asked to Ghislaine to stop."

In another leaked email dated December 15, 2015, Wolff apparently warns Epstein ahead of a CNN Republican primary debate, saying, "I hear CNN planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you-either on air or in scrum afterwards." Epstein replied, “if we were able to craft an answer for him, what do you think it should be?”

Trump's fallout with allies following new Epstein files

Trump has withdrawn his endorsement of Republican lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday, citing her recent criticism of his agenda in a notable rupture between Trump and one of his most outspoken congressional allies.

"I am withdrawing my support and endorsement of 'Congresswoman' Marjorie Taylor Greene, of the great state of Georgia," Trump posted on Truth Social late on Friday.

Greene, a member of the House of Representatives, has long been a fierce defender of Trump but in recent weeks she has taken positions at odds with the White House and some of her fellow Republicans. She suggested Trump may have been responding to her efforts to get his administration to release any records related to Epstein. Trump has dismissed the furor over the Epstein case as a "hoax" pushed by Democrats.