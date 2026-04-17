‘We had a very good conversation’: Trump on call with ‘friend’ PM Modi

Trump spoke with PM Modi on Tuesday to review bilateral ties and exchange views on the situation in West Asia, where the US and Israel have launched military action against Iran.

Responding to ANI's question on his conversation with PM Modi, US President Trump said, “I had a very good talk with him, and he's a friend of mine from India, and he's doing great. We had a very good conversation.”

US President Donald Trump on Thursday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “friend” and said the two leaders had a “very good” conversation, as diplomatic engagements intensify around West Asia amid ongoing conflict and ceasefire efforts.

Both leaders reviewed the situation in West Asia and discussed key strategic concerns, including maritime security.

"Received a call from my friend President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas," PM Modi had said in a post on X.

He also noted that the leaders discussed regional security challenges, including the need to ensure stability in critical sea routes.

"We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure," the Prime Minister added.

Follow here for live updates on US-Iran war

What is happening in the US-Iran war? Trump announced Thursday that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, a truce that could boost attempts to extend the ceasefire between Iran, the United States and Israel after weeks of devastating war.

Israel has not been fighting with Lebanon itself, but rather with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group inside Lebanon. Hezbollah said in a statement that “any ceasefire must be comprehensive across all Lebanese territory and must not allow the Israeli enemy any freedom of movement.”

Also Read | Trump announces 10-day Lebanon-Israel ceasefire: ‘Honour to solve 10th war’

The ceasefire would begin at 5 pm ET Thursday. Nearly 2,200 people in Lebanon have been killed by Israeli air strikes.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s army chief met with Iranian officials in Tehran on Thursday in a bid to ease tensions in the Middle East and arrange a second round of negotiations between the United States and Iran after almost seven weeks of war.