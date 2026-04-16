Iran war LIVE: Lebanon's president to not speak with Israel's Netanyahu after Trump claims of talks

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Lebanon president Joseph Aoun will reported not speak to Israeli president Benjamin Netanyahu in near future.

Iran war LIVE: Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun will not hold a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the near future, three Lebanese officials told Reuters on Thursday, after US President Donald Trump said leaders of both countries would speak. Two of the Lebanese officials said that the Lebanese embassy in Washington had informed the US administration before a call between Aoun and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday that Aoun would not speak to Netanyahu Pete Hegseth says US forces ready to resume combat US defence secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday warned that the US is closely monitoring Iran’s military movements, and is prepared to resume combat operations if Tehran rejects a deal. He said US forces are ready for “combat operations if Iran chooses poorly and doesn't agree to a deal.” Pakistan army chief met Iran's parliament speaker on Thursday, Iranian state television reported, after Pakistani mediators travelled to Iran to press efforts to end the war with the United States and Israel. "Field Marshal Asim Munir, Commander of the Pakistan Army, who travelled to our country yesterday, met and held talks with Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the media said. Pakistan on Thursday said that no dates have been decided for the next round of peace talks between Iran and the United States, adding that Islamabad does not have information on the venue for the fresh negotiations. Pakistan's foreign ministry affirmed that it is keeping all channels open between Tehran and Washington. Islamabad also assured that Lebanon is a part of the current two-week ceasefire between US and Iran. On Wednesday, Iran's top military adviser warned the US, saying that Tehran would take ground-invading soldiers hostage and sink American ships implementing a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. Mohsen Rezaei, the top adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said that the battleships in the US armada "can definitely be exposed to our missiles and we can destroy them." Meanwhile, the US and Iran are reportedly considering a two-week extension of the ceasefire to give both sides more time to negotiate a peace deal. The initial two-week truce, announced by US President Donald Trump last week, is set to expire next week. In the wake of reduced time at hand, mediators on both sides are seeking technical talks to address the most contentious issues, Bloomberg reported. Pakistani army chief in Iran Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and interior minister Mohsin Naqvi landed in Tehran to help renew talks between Iran and the United States after the two sides failed to reach a peace agreement in Islamabad over the last weekend. Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi took to X to welcome Munir to Iran. He said, "Expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s gracious hosting of dialogue, emphasizing that it reflects our deep and great bilateral relationship.” When will next round of talks take place? White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the next round of talks between Iran and the United States will 'very likely' be held in Islamabad, Pakistan again, highlighting the country's role as a mediator. On being asked about the talks, she told reporters, “They would very likely be in the same place as they were last time.” Later in the day, Pakistan's foreign ministry said that it has “no information” on the venue for the second round of talks between Iran and the US, neither have any dates been decided for the negotiations. She also denied reports that the US had formally sought a ceasefire extension. "We feel good about the prospects of a deal. The President mentioned that in his interview yesterday. It is in Iran's best interest to meet the President's demands. I think he's made his red lines in these negotiations very clear to the other side. We are continuing to see how these conversations go," Leavitt said at a press briefing. US says 10 vessels blocked in Hormuz The US Central Command said it has stopped ten vessels from sailing out of Iranian ports during the first 48 hours of the naval blockade. It noted that on Tuesday, an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel tried to evade the US blockade after leaving Bandar Abbas, exiting the Strait of Hormuz, and moving along the Iranian coastline. However, it added, the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) directed the vessel, which is now heading back to Iran. "Ten vessels have now been turned around, and ZERO ships have broken through since the start of the US blockade on Monday," the Central Command said in a post on X. However, as per tracking data, at least three ships reportedly sailed from Iranian ports and crossed the strait, though some vessels later turned back. Oil prices today Oil prices fell in early trade on Thursday amid hopes of fresh US-Iran talks and an extension of the two-week ceasefire. Brent crude futures dipped 0.5 per cent to $94.49 per barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped 0.8 per cent to $90.59 per barrel. ...Read More

Pete Hegseth says US forces ready to resume combat US defence secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday warned that the US is closely monitoring Iran’s military movements, and is prepared to resume combat operations if Tehran rejects a deal. He said US forces are ready for “combat operations if Iran chooses poorly and doesn't agree to a deal.” Pakistan army chief met Iran's parliament speaker on Thursday, Iranian state television reported, after Pakistani mediators travelled to Iran to press efforts to end the war with the United States and Israel. "Field Marshal Asim Munir, Commander of the Pakistan Army, who travelled to our country yesterday, met and held talks with Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the media said. Pakistan on Thursday said that no dates have been decided for the next round of peace talks between Iran and the United States, adding that Islamabad does not have information on the venue for the fresh negotiations. Pakistan's foreign ministry affirmed that it is keeping all channels open between Tehran and Washington. Islamabad also assured that Lebanon is a part of the current two-week ceasefire between US and Iran. On Wednesday, Iran's top military adviser warned the US, saying that Tehran would take ground-invading soldiers hostage and sink American ships implementing a blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. Mohsen Rezaei, the top adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said that the battleships in the US armada "can definitely be exposed to our missiles and we can destroy them." Meanwhile, the US and Iran are reportedly considering a two-week extension of the ceasefire to give both sides more time to negotiate a peace deal. The initial two-week truce, announced by US President Donald Trump last week, is set to expire next week. In the wake of reduced time at hand, mediators on both sides are seeking technical talks to address the most contentious issues, Bloomberg reported. Pakistani army chief in Iran Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, and interior minister Mohsin Naqvi landed in Tehran to help renew talks between Iran and the United States after the two sides failed to reach a peace agreement in Islamabad over the last weekend. Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi took to X to welcome Munir to Iran. He said, "Expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s gracious hosting of dialogue, emphasizing that it reflects our deep and great bilateral relationship.” When will next round of talks take place? White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the next round of talks between Iran and the United States will 'very likely' be held in Islamabad, Pakistan again, highlighting the country's role as a mediator. On being asked about the talks, she told reporters, “They would very likely be in the same place as they were last time.” Later in the day, Pakistan's foreign ministry said that it has “no information” on the venue for the second round of talks between Iran and the US, neither have any dates been decided for the negotiations. She also denied reports that the US had formally sought a ceasefire extension. "We feel good about the prospects of a deal. The President mentioned that in his interview yesterday. It is in Iran's best interest to meet the President's demands. I think he's made his red lines in these negotiations very clear to the other side. We are continuing to see how these conversations go," Leavitt said at a press briefing. US says 10 vessels blocked in Hormuz The US Central Command said it has stopped ten vessels from sailing out of Iranian ports during the first 48 hours of the naval blockade. It noted that on Tuesday, an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel tried to evade the US blockade after leaving Bandar Abbas, exiting the Strait of Hormuz, and moving along the Iranian coastline. However, it added, the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) directed the vessel, which is now heading back to Iran. "Ten vessels have now been turned around, and ZERO ships have broken through since the start of the US blockade on Monday," the Central Command said in a post on X. However, as per tracking data, at least three ships reportedly sailed from Iranian ports and crossed the strait, though some vessels later turned back. Oil prices today Oil prices fell in early trade on Thursday amid hopes of fresh US-Iran talks and an extension of the two-week ceasefire. Brent crude futures dipped 0.5 per cent to $94.49 per barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped 0.8 per cent to $90.59 per barrel.