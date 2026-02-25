There is renewed public interest in Savannah Guthrie’s life, career and earnings after the ‘Today’ show host offered a $1 million reward for the return of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie. Nancy remains missing, and a search is underway to locate her. Savannah Guthrie 2026 net worth: All on ‘Today’ show host's salary, real estate as she offers $1M for mom Nancy's return (NBC/Today/Handout via REUTERS )

In a new video posted via Savannah’s Instagram account early Tuesday, February 24, Savannah shared that the family is now offering a reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads them to Nancy.

Savannah Guthrie’s net worth in 2026, salary, real estate Savannah’s net worth stands at $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her salary for her work on NBC's ‘Today’ show is $24 million per year, the outlet reported.

Savannah’s husband, Michael Feldman, bought a condo in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City for $3.5 million in 2012, two years before the couple tied the knot. In 2017, the couple listed the property for sale for $5.995 million. However, they still own the property after not accepting any offers.

Savannah and Michael purchased a second full-floor Tribeca condominium for $7.114 million in New York City in June 2017. In January 2023, they brought the property to market with a $7.1 million asking price, but reduced the listing price to $6.5 million by September 2023. The couple offered the unit as a rental for $32,000 per month in December 2025.

Savannah and Michael also bought a 7,000-square-foot home on 20 acres in the Catskills in upstate New York for $2.7 million in 2014.

Savannah has been absent from her normal hosting role at ‘Today’ since Nancy’s disappearance. However, sources recently told Rob Shuter for his Naughty but Nice Substack that Savannah “will be back” in her “mom’s honor.”

Savannah Guthrie’s latest video In her new video, Savannah, visibly distressed, said, “Hi there. I’m coming on to say it is day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed, and every hour and minute and second and every long night has been agony since then of worrying about her and fearing about her, aching for her, and most of all, just missing her.”

“We know that millions of you have been praying, so many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all. We feel those prayers. Please keep praying without ceasing. We still believe,” she continued.

She added, “We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home. … We are blowing on the embers of hope.”

Savannah also noted that her mom may not be alive, considering the amount of time that has passed since her disappearance.

“She may already be gone,” Savannah tearfully said. “She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in Heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our daddy.”