Nancy Guthrie update: Police break silence after ‘suspect in different stages of attire’ theory sparks buzz
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has spoken out after reports suggested the man in the surveillance photos may have been at Nancy Guthrie's house earlier.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has spoken out after sources familiar with the Nancy Guthrie investigation told ABC News that the masked man who was seen in surveillance photos and videos appears to have been at the 84-year-old’s front door earlier than February 1, the night cops believe she was abducted. The sources added that one of the images released by the FBI, showing the person at Nancy’s front door without a backpack, was captured by her Nest doorbell camera on a day before her suspected kidnapping.
The sources said that according to one of the theories, the suspect approached the door the first time, and was scared off when he noticed the camera. However, he returned later, which is when he is seen tampering with the device and putting branches in front of the lens.
Read More | Savannah Guthrie's husband Michael Feldman lands in Tucson amid search for Nancy, sparks anger: 'Where has he been?'
NewsNation's Brian Entin shared a collage of two photos, writing on X, “These two photos of the Nancy Guthrie suspect were taken on different days, sources confirm to me and @LibbeyDean_ – indicating the suspect appears to have visited Guthrie’s house before the kidnapping.”
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department speaks out
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department dismissed the theory, saying in a statement on X, “We are aware that doorbell images released earlier in the investigation depict a suspect in different stages of attire, including with and without a backpack. There is no date or time stamp associated with these images. Therefore, any suggestion that the photographs were taken on different days is purely speculative.”
Read More | Is Nancy Guthrie case a ‘burglary gone wrong’? Fresh update issued as journalist reports 84-year-old ‘could be alive’
“This remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation. As with any investigation, conclusions will be guided by verifiable evidence and established facts. Speculation, without factual support, does not advance the investigative process,” it added.
Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said that the information about the surveillance images did not come from him or the FBI. "The info that it occurred on a different day did not come from the FBI or PCSD," he told Fox News.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she covers US news focusing on crime, politics and more. Her many years of experience include interviews with Hamas attack survivors, mental health experts, and victims/families of victims of crimes who want their voices to be heard. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved pooches.Read More