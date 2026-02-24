Nancy Guthrie update: Police break silence after ‘suspect in different stages of attire’ theory sparks buzz

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has spoken out after sources familiar with the Nancy Guthrie investigation told ABC News that the masked man who was seen in surveillance photos and videos appears to have been at the 84-year-old’s front door earlier than February 1, the night cops believe she was abducted. The sources added that one of the images released by the FBI, showing the person at Nancy’s front door without a backpack, was captured by her Nest doorbell camera on a day before her suspected kidnapping. This image provided by the FBI shows surveillance images at the home of Nancy Guthrie the night she went missing in Tucson, Ariz. (FBI via AP) (AP)

The sources said that according to one of the theories, the suspect approached the door the first time, and was scared off when he noticed the camera. However, he returned later, which is when he is seen tampering with the device and putting branches in front of the lens.

NewsNation's Brian Entin shared a collage of two photos, writing on X, “These two photos of the Nancy Guthrie suspect were taken on different days, sources confirm to me and @LibbeyDean_ – indicating the suspect appears to have visited Guthrie’s house before the kidnapping.”