Savannah Guthrie admits mom Nancy ‘may already be gone’, but still offers $1mn reward to bring her home
Savannah Guthrie announced a reward of up to $1 million for information about her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.
Savannah Guthrie and her family are providing an extra reward of up to $1 million for any information that could lead to the location of their mother, Nancy Guthrie. The co-host of the “Today” show shared this announcement on social media on Tuesday.
Savannah Guthrie admits mom may no longer be alive, but says ‘we still believe in a miracle’
In a recent video shared on Instagram, Savannah conveyed her hope that her mother will be found, while also recognizing that she “may be lost.”
“Hi there. I’m coming on to say it is day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed and every hour and minute and second and every long night has been agony since then of worrying about her and fearing about her, aching for her and most of all just missing her,” she continued.
"She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in Heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy," she stated.
Addressing her followers, Savannah said, “We know that millions of you have been praying, so many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all. We feel those prayers.”
“Please keep praying without ceasing. We still believe. We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home. … We are blowing on the embers of hope.”
Savannah Guthrie and family offer reward of up to $1 million for mom's recovery
Savannah further sought help to locate her missing mother, urging people to reach out to her to provide any available information in the case.
“Someone knows how to find our mom and bring her home. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) — you can remain anonymous — or find a way to reach out to me,” the US journalist captioned the post.
“NOTE: Family reward of up to $1 million will be paid only for recovery of Nancy Guthrie, consistent with FBI criteria for payment of its reward in this case: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/kidnap/nancy-guthrie. To support other families of the missing: @ncmec,” she added.
Savannah Guthrie's colleagues extend support
The video, which was also aired during Tuesday’s episode of the "Today" show, elicited strong reactions from Savannah’s colleagues.
Craig Melvin stated, “Our beloved friend and colleague Savannah Guthrie, they’re just posting that video on social media saying they still believe in a miracle and the family now offering a million-dollar reward for any information that leads to the return of Nancy Guthrie.”
Hoda Kotb, who has temporarily taken Savannah's place, said, “I think living in this uncertainty is agonizing, and it’s a plea for anybody because somebody does know something.”
Nancy was last seen on January 31 when her daughter Annie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni dropped her off at her home in Tucson after their usual dinner.
The next morning, authorities were alerted to her absence when she failed to show up for church service.
During the investigation into her disappearance, officials discovered a blood trail on Nancy’s front porch.
Earlier this month, the FBI released disturbing home security camera images of an armed and masked individual outside of Nancy’s residence on the night she went missing.
Several people have been detained during the probe. However, they were subsequently released upon demonstrating their lack of involvement in Nancy's disappearance.
All of Nancy's offspring and their partners have been exonerated as suspects in her disappearance.
