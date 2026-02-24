Savannah Guthrie admits mom Nancy ‘may already be gone’, but still offers $1mn reward to bring her home

Savannah Guthrie and her family are providing an extra reward of up to $1 million for any information that could lead to the location of their mother, Nancy Guthrie. The co-host of the “Today” show shared this announcement on social media on Tuesday. Savannah Guthrie announces $1 million reward for tips on finding her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, urging anyone with information to come forward. (NBC/Today/Handout via REUTERS )

Savannah Guthrie admits mom may no longer be alive, but says ‘we still believe in a miracle’ In a recent video shared on Instagram, Savannah conveyed her hope that her mother will be found, while also recognizing that she “may be lost.”

“Hi there. I’m coming on to say it is day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed and every hour and minute and second and every long night has been agony since then of worrying about her and fearing about her, aching for her and most of all just missing her,” she continued.

"She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in Heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy," she stated.

Addressing her followers, Savannah said, “We know that millions of you have been praying, so many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all. We feel those prayers.”

“Please keep praying without ceasing. We still believe. We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home. … We are blowing on the embers of hope.”

Also Read: Who was Marc Tyler Brock? All on his mother and fiancée invited to SOTU

Savannah Guthrie and family offer reward of up to $1 million for mom's recovery Savannah further sought help to locate her missing mother, urging people to reach out to her to provide any available information in the case.

“Someone knows how to find our mom and bring her home. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) — you can remain anonymous — or find a way to reach out to me,” the US journalist captioned the post.

“NOTE: Family reward of up to $1 million will be paid only for recovery of Nancy Guthrie, consistent with FBI criteria for payment of its reward in this case: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/kidnap/nancy-guthrie. To support other families of the missing: @ncmec,” she added.