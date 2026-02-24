Who was Marc Tyler Brock? All on his mother and fiancée invited to SOTU

The mother and fiancée of Marc Brock, the 25-year-old police officer who was fatally shot while executing a search warrant on the 1700 block of North Pine Street in Vivian in November 2025, have been invited as esteemed guests to the State of the Union address scheduled for Tuesday night. This invitation was issued by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. The mother and fiancée of Marc Brock, a police officer fatally shot in November 2025, have been invited to the State of the Union address by Speaker Mike Johnson, ( Vivian Police Department, Louisiana)

Speaker Johnson stated that Brock was “an extraordinary young man who touched countless lives through his service and volunteer activities.” He referred to Brock's passing as a “somber reminder” of the dangers that law enforcement officers face daily.

His mother Shirley Brock-Dennis and fiancée of Marc Tyler Brock will attend Trump's primetime address.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Johnson said, “It is my profound honor to host Shirley Brock-Dennis and Kambreigh Smith — the respective mother and fiancée of Vivian Police Officer Marc Brock — as my guests for the State of the Union address. In November, Officer Brock was tragically killed in the line of duty.”

Who was Marc Tyler Brock? Here's how Vivian police officer died According to KSLA, Brock was a lifelong resident of Vivian, starting his career with the Vivian Police Department at the age of 20 as a dispatcher. After one year, he transitioned to a part-time police officer role, and shortly thereafter, he became a full-time officer.

During the search warrant, upon Officer Brock's arrival at the suspect's residence shortly before 5:30 p.m., the suspect fired multiple rounds through the closed door, striking Officer Brock. The suspect then barricaded himself inside the house until he eventually surrendered to SWAT and law enforcement officials at around 9:10 p.m.

Officer Brock was transported to the North Caddo Medical Center, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and cyberstalking.

Nicholas Edward Alexander charged with first degree murder Nicholas Edward Alexander, a 58-year-old resident of Vivian, was charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death of Brock on February 10, 2026.

In addition, Alexander was indicted on three misdemeanor charges of cyberstalking, with allegations suggesting that on or around November 10, 2025, he utilized electronic mail or other forms of electronic communication to threaten, harass, or instill fear in three distinct persons.

Alexander is currently held at Caddo Correctional Center, with no bond established.

Trump is scheduled to present his State of the Union address at 9 p.m. ET.