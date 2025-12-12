Elon Musk refuses to call Vivian Jenna Wilson daughter on X, refers to her as son: ‘Tragic mental illness’

Elon Musk, in an X post, referred to his transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson as his son, adding that she “has a tragic mental illness.” He went on to add that he has only three daughters, Azure, Exa, and Arcadia. Elon Musk and his trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson. (Instagram/@vivllainous, AP)

It all started with a post by the X profile “Governor Newsom Press Office.” Reacting to a tweet about the governor’s “I want to see trans kids... There’s no governor that’s done more pro trans legislation than I have” remark, the X profile posted, “Correct. We’re sorry your daughter hates you, Elon.”

The X owner reacted to the jab. “I assume you’re referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children. I love Xavier very much and hope he recovers,” he wrote.

Musk added, “My daughters are Azure, Exa (she goes by Y) and Arcadia, and they do indeed love me very much.”

The post prompted mixed reactions on social media. While many criticised the X profile for using Elon Musk’s children for the jab, there were some who slammed the billionaire for his remark on his daughter’s trans identity.

Social media reacts:

An individual posted, “No matter what you think about Elon, hitting him with his children is the lowest you can get.” Another added, “Kids are off limits. What Gavin Newsom’s team did was shameful. I’m sorry you were put in a situation where you had to defend your kid, Elon.”

A third posted, “Elon, why don’t you support your daughter?” A fourth wrote, “Classy move from a governor’s office: just mock a father’s estrangement from his child. Real moral high ground there.”

Last year, in an interview with NBC, Vivian Jenna Wilson claimed Elon Musk was an absent father. She alleged that he was cruel to her when she was a child because of her identity.

“I think he was under the assumption that I wasn’t going to say anything and I would just let this go unchallenged,” Wilson said in a phone interview. “Which I’m not going to do, because if you’re going to lie about me, like, blatantly to an audience of millions, I’m not just gonna let that slide.”

Wilson’s remark came after Elon Musk, in an interview, said that she was “not a girl”, adding that she was figuratively “dead”.