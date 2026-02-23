Iran-US tensions LIVE updates: Oman minister confirms date of next round of nuclear talks

US President Donald Trump recently gave a 10-15 day ultimatum to Iran to agree to a nuclear deal, warning that failing that do so would prove to be “unfortunate” for the country.

Besides, fresh demonstrations against the Iranian regime led by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have emerged in some universities of Iran, primarily in Tehran and Mashhad, where such protests reportedly took place for a second day on Sunday.

Some key updates:

Geneva talks this week: Talks between negotiators of Tehran and Washington on Iran's nuclear programme are set to resume on Thursday in Geneva, Badr Al Busaidi, foreign minister of regional mediator Oman has reportedly said.

US military buildup: According to AFP, US military now has 13 warships stationed in the Middle East: the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which arrived late last month, nine destroyers and three frigates.

Inside US-Iran tensions: Diplomatic tensions between the US and Iran escalated in January after Trump condemned and vowed action against the Iranian regime for its crackdown on protestors who were raising their voices against the country's dwindling economy. While Iran says over 3,000 people died and blames foreign-backed “terrorists,” the US-based HRANA reports more than 7,000 deaths in the crackdown.

Iran vows to retaliate if US attacks: While he held out of hope for a diplomatic solution on the nuclear talks soon, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi also said that the country would respond if the US decided to attack. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also said on Saturday that his country would not bow its head to pressure from world powers amid nuclear talks with the US.