When is the State of the Union address 2026? Here's what to expect in Trump's speech

President Donald Trump on Tuesday will address Congress to present the annual State of the Union speech to a nation that has undergone significant changes. President Trump will deliver the State of the Union address, reflecting on his transformative first year in office. (REUTERS)

After one year in office, Trump has established himself as a president who challenges traditional norms. He has implemented a rapid and transformative agenda, altering domestic priorities, disrupting international alliances, and questioning the fundamental system of checks and balances in the country. Tragically, two Americans lost their lives at the hands of federal agents during protests against the immigration raids and mass deportations carried out by the Trump administration.

As the legislators convene in the House chamber to hear Trump's plans for the upcoming year, this moment represents a critical juncture for Congress, which has effectively been marginalized by his extensive influence, with the Republican president circumventing his narrow GOP majority to consolidate significant power for himself.

The current State of the Union is one of turmoil The nation finds itself at a pivotal moment, commemorating its 250th anniversary while undergoing some of the most profound transformations in its political landscape, policies, and overall sentiment experienced by many Americans in their lifetimes.

The President effectively pushed his agenda through Congress when necessary — frequently exerting pressure on lawmakers with phone calls during critical votes — yet more often than not, he sidestepped the complicated negotiations of the legislative process to advance beyond his own party and the typically united Democratic opposition.

Trump's most notable legislative achievement to date is the Republican Party’s substantial tax cuts legislation, which includes new savings accounts for infants, exemptions on tips and various specialized deductions, along with significant reductions to Medicaid and SNAP food assistance. This legislation also allocated over $170 billion to Homeland Security for his immigration deportation efforts.

However, the Republican-controlled Congress has largely remained passive as Trump has aggressively consolidated power through numerous executive actions, many of which are facing legal challenges, demonstrating a readiness to do whatever is necessary to enforce his agenda.

House Speaker Mike Johnson invites Trump In the upcoming event, Trump is scheduled to address a joint session of Congress.

Last March, Trump spoke to lawmakers, although that address did not qualify as a State of the Union. Typically, Presidents commence with a joint address early in their first year, subsequently progressing to formal State of the Union speeches in the following years of their presidency.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) extended an invitation to Trump to present this year’s address in January. In a letter to Trump, which was later disseminated on social media, Johnson commended Trump’s leadership, asserting that the nation "stands stronger, freer, and more prosperous."

“Since his return to office, @POTUS has not stopped working for the American people and delivering on his promises. The best is yet to come,” Johnson stated on X.

When is the State of the Union address? Trump is set to present his State of the Union address at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 24. The address generally lasts between 60 and 90 minutes.

According to The American Presidency Project at the University of California, Santa Barbara, each of Trump's State of the Union addresses during his first term exceeded one hour. This organization has been monitoring the duration of State of the Union addresses since Lyndon B. Johnson's in 1964.

He maintained an average duration of one hour and 20 minutes across the three speeches delivered in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

As stated on Congress’ website, the State of the Union is the occasion when the president reviews the nation's status and outlines the legislative agenda for Congress.

The address is mandated by the U.S. Constitution, which instructs the president to keep Congress apprised of the nation's condition and to suggest legislative priorities.

When Trump spoke to Congress last March, he delivered remarks for almost 100 minutes, although that occasion was not classified as a State of the Union address.

How to watch the State of the Union? Media coverage of the event is anticipated to take place from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

The State of the Union will be aired on all prominent television networks, such as ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox News, NPR, and PBS. Additionally, the White House will provide a livestream of the event.

USA TODAY will also offer a live stream of the coverage on its YouTube Channel and website.