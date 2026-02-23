Edit Profile
    New Jersey state of emergency: All on power outage, travel ban, blizzard warnings as powerful nor’easter intensifies

    New Jersey declared a statewide State of Emergency as a strong nor’easter brings significant snowfall and high winds across all counties.

    Updated on: Feb 23, 2026 9:20 PM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
    New Jersey declared a statewide State of Emergency at noon on Sunday as a strong nor’easter approached the area, resulting in significant snowfall, high winds, and worries about coastal flooding throughout all 21 counties.

    New Jersey state of emergency: A mandatory travel ban has been announced in New Jersey starting at 9 p.m. on Sunday, prohibiting non-exempt vehicles from traveling on all state roads due to the impending blizzard. (Getty Images via AFP)
    Governor Mikie Sherrill issued an executive order on Saturday, establishing the state’s emergency status effective at 12 p.m. on Sunday, February 22, 2026, in anticipation of what officials characterized as “blizzard conditions with wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour, heavy and widespread snow, and potential coastal flooding."

    In a statement, Sherrill stated, “Beginning tomorrow and continuing into Monday, we expect to see a winter storm bring severe blizzard conditions across our state. We are urging all New Jerseyans to use caution, stay off the roads, and follow all safety protocols during the storm."

    NJ Governor Mikie Sherrill issues advisory

    During a Sunday briefing, Sherrill reiterated her advice to residents to refrain from unnecessary travel and to stay updated via Ready.NJ.gov.

    State officials and regional forecasts indicate that snowfall totals may surpass 10 inches across the state, with coastal areas possibly experiencing between 18 and 24 inches. AccuWeather has predicted blizzard conditions along the Jersey Shore, which may include wind gusts approaching 50 mph, localized flooding, and beach erosion.

    New Jersey blizzard warnings

    Blizzard warnings have been issued for a significant portion of the state as conditions worsened from Sunday afternoon into the evening.

    In Atlantic City, WPVI reported that wind-driven snow was impairing visibility and accumulating quickly on both streets and the boardwalk.

    Speaking to 6ABC, Jonathan Mitchell of Lawnside, New Jersey, said, “I never did this before. This is the first time I’ve come out in a snowstorm to go to work.”

    “Well, I heard there was a blizzard, and I didn’t want to miss it!” Bud Corey of Springfield, Delaware County, stated.

    New Jersey travel ban

    As the storm grew stronger, the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management, operating under the State Police, announced a mandatory travel ban starting at 9 p.m. on Sunday.

    All vehicles that did not qualify for exemptions were barred from traveling on state, county, municipal, and interstate roads during this period. However, the New Jersey Turnpike was not included in this ban.

    Exemptions were granted to emergency responders, public works teams, healthcare professionals, utility workers, members of the news media, essential supply chain operations, and individuals in need of urgent medical attention.

      Shweta Kukreti

      Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She is currently working as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta has placed a strong emphasis on team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She earned bachelor's and master's degree from Delhi University, and pursued PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). When not at work, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities.Read More

