Who is Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli? ICE detains Indian man over sexual assault involving minor, shoplifting in New Jersey
Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, an Indian national, faces serious allegations including sexual assault of a minor and theft.
US immigration officials have arrested an Indian citizen, Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, who is facing several criminal allegations, including the purported sexual assault of a minor, as per authorities. This arrest comes amid a surge in immigration enforcement actions in the US and a general increase in deportations of Indian nationals.
Who Is Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli? Indian man held over shocking charges
Kottapalli faces allegations of sexually assaulting a minor below the age of 13, in addition to charges concerning theft and public disorder. In a statement shared on social media, the ICE referred to him as "a criminal illegal alien from India" and verified that he had been living in the US without legal authorization.
“Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, a criminal illegal alien from India, has pending charges for sexual assault and larceny in New Jersey,” stated ICE, noting that the accusations encompass shoplifting, public disorderly conduct, and the sexual assault of a minor under the age of 13.
The agency further released a photograph of the suspect, prominently featuring the label “child rapist” across the image.
Will US deport Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli?
Authorities have announced that Kottapalli will stay in custody as immigration officials commence deportation actions against him.
“We’ll keep him in custody pending removal proceedings,” ICE stated, suggesting that he will not be released throughout the legal process associated with his deportation.
According to US law, non-citizens charged with specific criminal offenses, especially serious crimes involving minors, may be detained in immigration custody as their criminal cases progress through the judicial system.
