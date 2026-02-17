Jesse Jackson family and net worth: All we know about his wife, children and affair with aide

US civil rights leader Jesse Jackson, an articulate Baptist minister who was raised in the segregated South and became a close associate of Martin Luther King Jr., has passed away at the age of 84, confirmed his family in a statement on Tuesday. However, the cause of his death has not been specified. Jesse Jackson, a key figure in the civil rights movement, has died at 84. His dedication to justice and equality inspired many. (AP)

"Our father was a servant leader - not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world," the Jackson family stated.

“We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.”

Jackson had been suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) for over ten years. Initially, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Additionally, he was hospitalized twice due to Covid in the past few years.

Jesse Jackson stands as one of the most significant African-American figures of the late 20th century. Throughout the last fifty years, he played an instrumental role in advocating for the equality, empowerment, and economic and social justice of Black Americans.

Jesse Jackson family: All we know about his wife and children Jackson tied knot with Lavinia Brown in December 1962, and they are the parents of five children: Santita, Jesse Jr., Jonathan, Yusef, and Jacqueline.

His son, Jesse Jackson Jr., held the position of U.S. Congressman representing Illinois, while Jonathan Jackson was elected to Congress in the year 2022.

In 2001, it came to light that Jackson had fathered a daughter named Ashley with his former staff member, Karin Stanford, an affair that momentarily cast a shadow over his public persona. He consented to provide child support and maintained a relationship with his daughter.

In November 2017, Jackson disclosed that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, calling it a new chapter in his lifelong quest for perseverance and purpose.

Despite facing health challenges, he has continued to make public appearances and remains a lasting symbol of the civil rights movement and moral leadership in America.

What was Jesse Jackson's net worth? Jesse Jackson's net worth is estimated to be $4 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

According to 1987 investigation by the Chicago Tribune, the majority of the family's assets were held in the name of Jesse's wife, Jacqueline. The report stated that the family's assets were valued between $400,000 and $600,000 at that time. When adjusted for inflation, this equates to approximately $1.2 to $1.7 million in today's currency.

In March 2001, Jesse filed a personal financial disclosure that said he was earning a total annual salary of $120,000 from the four organizations he managed. Additionally, he received $5,000 weekly from CNN for his program "Both Sides with Jesse Jackson." The disclosure also highlighted that his organizations incurred travel expenses of $614,000 for Jesse in the preceding year, while the Democratic National Committee reimbursed $450,000 as part of a "get out the vote" initiative.