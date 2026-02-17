Jesse Jackson cause of death: How did Civil rights icon die at 84?

The Reverend Jesse Jackson, a renowned civil rights activist and two-time presidential candidate, has died at the age of 84 on Tuesday, according to a statement from his family. Jesse Jackson, esteemed civil rights activist and former presidential candidate, passed away at 84. His family noted he died peacefully, reflecting on his commitment to justice and equality (REUTERS)

While the specific cause of death has not been disclosed, Jackson's family stated that he passed away peacefully in the company of his loved ones.

"Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world,” the Jackson family stated.

“We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.”

Last year in November, Jackson was admitted to the hospital for treatment aimed at regulating his blood pressure, following a period of observation for progressive supranuclear palsy, as per CNN.

Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) is described by the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke as a rare neurological condition that impacts body movements, walking and balance, as well as eye movements.

Public ceremonies are set to take place in Chicago, as stated by the family.

