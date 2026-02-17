Jesse Jackson cause of death: How did Civil rights icon die at 84?
Jesse Jackson, noted civil rights activist and former presidential candidate, has died at 84.
The Reverend Jesse Jackson, a renowned civil rights activist and two-time presidential candidate, has died at the age of 84 on Tuesday, according to a statement from his family.
While the specific cause of death has not been disclosed, Jackson's family stated that he passed away peacefully in the company of his loved ones.
"Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world,” the Jackson family stated.
“We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.”
Last year in November, Jackson was admitted to the hospital for treatment aimed at regulating his blood pressure, following a period of observation for progressive supranuclear palsy, as per CNN.
Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) is described by the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke as a rare neurological condition that impacts body movements, walking and balance, as well as eye movements.
Public ceremonies are set to take place in Chicago, as stated by the family.
Also Read: Ashleigh Banfield reveals why she still sees Tommaso Cioni as ‘prime suspect’ in Nancy Guthrie case
Who was Jesse Jackson?
Jackson grew up in the segregated southern United States and developed a close relationship with Martin Luther King. He made two attempts to secure the Democratic presidential nomination.
Jackson endured a series of controversies yet continued to be recognized as America's foremost civil rights leader for many years.
He sought the Democratic presidential nomination in both 1984 and 1988, garnering support from Black voters as well as numerous white liberals through unexpectedly robust campaigns, but ultimately did not succeed in becoming the first Black nominee of a major party for the White House. In the end, he never occupied an elected position.
Jackson established the Chicago-based civil rights organizations Operation PUSH and the National Rainbow Coalition, and he acted as a special envoy to Africa for Democratic President Bill Clinton during the 1990s. Additionally, Jackson played a crucial role in facilitating the release of several Americans and others detained abroad in countries such as Syria, Cuba, Iraq, and Serbia
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She is currently working as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta has placed a strong emphasis on team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She earned bachelor's and master's degree from Delhi University, and pursued PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). When not at work, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities.Read More