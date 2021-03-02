US civil rights activist, former Clinton advisor Vernon Jordan dies at 85: Report
Vernon Jordan, who grew up in the segregated South to become an influential leader in the American civil rights movement, Washington politics and Wall Street, has died at age 85, a CNBC and New York Times journalist said on Tuesday, citing a statement from his family.
Jordan, who in 1980 was badly wounded by a white supremacist sniper in Indiana, died Monday night, according to the statement, journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin said on Twitter.
Jordan "passed away peacefully last evening surrounded by loved ones. We appreciate all of the outpouring of love and affection," the statement said.
Jordan worked well into his 80s, going back and forth between the jobs at the Gump Akin international law and lobbying firm in Washington and the Lazard financial management firm in New York. Representatives for Gump Akin did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the report.
Jordan's role as a Washington insider took him all the way to the White House, where he was a close friend, golfing buddy and adviser to President Bill Clinton in the 1990s.
He never held a formal government job, but no one knew better than Jordan how favors, access and requests worked in Washington. In 2018 the Financial Times called him "one of the most connected men in America."
Jordan grew up in a housing project in Atlanta before his family bought a home and he was the only black person in his class at DePauw University in rural Greencastle, Indiana.
After graduating, Jordan earned a law degree from Howard University and returned to Atlanta to work for a civil rights attorney. Among his cases was one that integrated the University of Georgia and Jordan helped escort his two young black clients past jeering protesters on their first day of class.
Jordan later went to work for the NAACP and the United Negro College Fund before becoming head of the National Urban League in 1971.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doctors, teachers, a fortune-teller amongst Myanmar's new wave of detainees
- Some detainees are survivors of prison under the former junta. Some were taken from their homes, hundreds were seized by riot police and soldiers who charged down protests against the coup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US rights activist, former Clinton advisor Vernon Jordan dies at 85: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US announces sanctions on Russian officials, businesses for Navalny's poisoning
- The sanctions are the first ordered by President Joe Biden against Russia and will help set the tone for his relations with Putin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taliban collecting funds openly, Pak govt turning blind eye: PTM leader Afridi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Merck to help make Johnson & Johnson's single-shot Covid-19 vaccine: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka approves new port development with India and Japan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Which countries have most number of fully vaccinated people?
- The number of fully vaccinated people are nowhere near the number of doses administered since most of the countries are using Covid-19 vaccines that require a two-doses regimen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Multiple sclerosis patient sues Austria over health impact of climate change
- The case being filed next month before the European Court of Human Rights is supported by the environmental group Fridays for Future, which is helping to crowdfund the legal costs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Media watchdog seeks German investigation of Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On the Covid-19 frontline, half of French care home workers don't trust vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China airs video confession of blogger booked for insulting PLA soldiers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lebanese currency hits record low amid country's worsening crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mikhail Gorbachev, last Soviet leader, to mark 90th birthday on Zoom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Pawri' power: 5-second social media clip pulls India, Pakistan closer
- The short video shot by Dananeer Mobeen in the Nathaigali mountains of northern Pakistan and uploaded onto Instagram shows a group of youngsters enjoying themselves by a roadside.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Myanmar's 'bloodiest' day of protests, Aung Suu Kyi hit with more charges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox