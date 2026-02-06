Jeffrey Epstein-Andrew Jackson: Bizarre comparisons resurface after new files released; ‘they never die’
Bizarre claims online have drawn similarities between how Jeffrey Epstein looks with former President Andrew Jackson's appearance on $20 US bills.
Bizarre claims have found similarities between the facial structure of Jeffrey Epstein and former US President Andrew Jackson. While these claims have been around for some time, they gained steam again as the Justice Department released the final tranche of documents linked to the late convicted child sex offender.
Notably, these claims come from unverified profiles and have only been amplified on social media. The claims propose to compare Jackson's face, as it appears on the $20 US bills and Epstein's. Jackson was the seventh president of the US, and served from 1829 to 1837.
One profile sharing the images side by side, wrote "Image of Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill was almost unchanged until “1996 when [Bill] Clinton first started his affair with Epstein's girl [Monica] Lewinsky. Did he manage to weasel his way onto our fiats? He was no Andrew Jackson. Does Epstein look like the older version? And WHY the $20... Andrew Jackson FOUGHT against the Jewish bankers!”
Another person weighed in on claims that Epstein might not be dead, and said “That’s not Jeffery Epstein, that’s Andrew Jackson.” Notably, claims have been circulating online that Epstein faked his death, though as per records he killed himself in his jail cell in New York in August 2019.
Yet another profile added, “THEY NEVER DIE. THEY JUST CHANGE IDENTITIES! Look at the marks. Look at the lines. Jeffrey Epstein vs. Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill—the comparison is too perfect to be a coincidence.”
The post went on to propagate a conspiracy theory about Epstein being a vampire. To be sure, these are not substantiated by any hard evidence.
Debunking the Jeffrey Epstein-Andrew Jackson claims
While there might be facial similarities between Epstein and former President Jackson, there isn't much more to read into the matter.
These comparisons have been drawn online for quite some time, with posts going back to 2024. Jackson is not the only former president who has a lookalike. A person shared a video comparing Teddy Roosevelt to Robin Williams and more such US presidents.
However, the individual veers off into a conspiracy about ‘fallen angels’ walking the earth.
