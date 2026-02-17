Shooter dead, at least 5 victims in Pawtucket ice rink shooting: Latest updates from Rhode Island

A suspect opened fire Monday afternoon at the Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, leaving one person dead and four others injured. Shooting at Pawtucket ice rink leave multiple injured. (Unsplash)

Officials confirmed to Target 12 that the shooter is also dead.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2:30 pm, during a boys hockey game between Coventry Schools and Blackstone Valley Schools.

The arena, an indoor ice skating facility, is located on Andrew D. Ferland Way.

"Harrowing scenes here at Dennis Lynch Arena where gunshots were fired at a boys hockey game between Blackstone Valley Schools. Shots came from the stands behind the BVS bench. Police and EMTs are on the scene," Pawtucket Times reporter Branden Mello wrote on X.

Videos from the scene showed the arena surrounded by law enforcement and emergency responders.

Witness reports Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to describe the chaotic scene.

One person wrote, "Please stay out of downtown Pawtucket area! Mass shooting at ice skating rink! One suspect still out there! See something, say something! Stay safe! Share warning."

Another added, "Damn what's happening I just saw like a hundred cop cars literally.. Got Warwick, Providence, Cranston police heading towards Pawtucket.”

A third resident reported, "Active shooter at the ice rink here in Pawtucket,close by to my apartment building. Multiple people injured. I feel like I'm reliving the shooting on campus of Brown University 2 months ago. I'm safe, though."

Another person wrote, "I was just driving on 95s and at least 20 police flying on 95n from prov, state, Johnston, Warwick, Cranston and north Smithfield. This is something big."

Another added, "Shooting in the ice-skating rink in Pawtucket. People were running into wallgreens panicking. I don't no anything more just people ease stay safe and stay inside."