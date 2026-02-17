Pawtucket, RI shooting: Multiple shot at Dennis M Lynch Arena; suspect dead

Videos from the scene showed numerous police vehicles and ambulances outside the facility.

The arena, an indoor ice skating rink located on Andrew D. Ferland Way, was quickly surrounded by law enforcement and emergency responders.

The Pawtucket Times reported that the shooting occurred during a boys hockey game between teams from Blackstone Valley Schools.

Multiple people were shot Monday afternoon at the Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, authorities said. According to Target 12, the suspect is dead.

Authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were injured.

Witness reports Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to describe the chaotic scene.

One person wrote, "Please stay out of downtown Pawtucket area! Mass shooting at ice skating rink! One suspect still out there! See something, say something! Stay safe! Share warning."

Another added, "Damn what's happening I just saw like a hundred cop cars literally.. Got Warwick, Providence, Cranston police heading towards Pawtucket.”

A third resident reported, "Active shooter at the ice rink here in Pawtucket,close by to my apartment building. Multiple people injured. I feel like I'm reliving the shooting on campus of Brown University 2 months ago. I'm safe, though."

Another person wrote, "I was just driving on 95s and at least 20 police flying on 95n from prov, state, Johnston, Warwick, Cranston and north Smithfield. This is something big."

Another added, "Shooting in the ice-skating rink in Pawtucket. People were running into wallgreens panicking. I don't no anything more just people ease stay safe and stay inside."