What man said in last message before shooting girlfriend, self in car in Noida

A 32-year-old man allegedly shot dead his 26-year-old girlfriend before turning the gun on himself inside a parked car in Noida’s Sector 107 on Saturday morning, police said. The pistol was recovered from the man’s right hand. Noida horror: Man kills girlfriend, dies by suicide inside car in Sector 107 (Representative image/ANI)

According to police, the two had known each other for nearly 15 years and were reportedly in a relationship. Investigators suspect the man took the extreme step after the woman decided to marry someone else, allegedly due to family pressure.

As reported by HT earlier, the incident occurred barely two kilometres from the woman’s residence in Sector 101. There were no CCTV cameras in the immediate vicinity where the car was found, officials said. Teams are now scanning footage from nearby routes to determine when the two reached the spot.

Man's last message to family Before the incident, the man allegedly sent a message to his family. In the message, accessed by HT, he wrote: “I am going to end my life and the woman is responsible for my death. In the 15 years of our relation, she promised me marriage but now she is going to marry someone else. Due to this, I am going to end my life as she cheated on me.”

After sending the text, the man switched off his phone and became unreachable. The woman’s phone was also switched off later, family members said.

Police said they are verifying the authenticity of the message.

The deceased man ran a water plant business and lived with his family in Delhi’s Trilokpuri. The woman, a resident of Sector 101 in Noida, worked at a private company.

'Both missing since evening’ The elder brother od the deceased man said the couple had been unreachable since Friday evening.

The man’s elder brother said, “My brother used to pick up and drop the woman from office to home for the past several years. On Friday, around 5pm, he left home to pick her up. Minutes later, my wife received a WhatsApp message from an ISD number, which triggered panic in our home."

The woman’s father told HT, “Around 7pm on Friday, my daughter called my wife to inform her that she was returning home. But when she did not reach after two to three hours, we approached the police.”

He added that about a year ago, the man had approached the family with a marriage proposal. “About a year ago, the man approached us with a marriage proposal but we refused. After that, they both maintained distance. We were unaware that they were in contact,” he said.

‘Marriage proposal rejected’ The woman’s father also said the family was not planning her marriage immediately as they were dealing with other issues at the time.

Meanwhile, the man’s brother claimed that the woman’s family had earlier lived in Delhi’s Ashok Vihar and had opposed the relationship due to caste differences. He also said the man had bought the car around four months ago and had recently purchased a flat in Noida, allegedly with plans to live with her after marriage.

No case had been registered at the time of reporting, and further investigation is underway.

Murder-suicide or suicide pact? Manisha Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said the exact sequence of events would be confirmed after the post-mortem.

“Prima facie, it appears that the man shot the woman and then died by suicide. Whether it is a suicide pact or murder-suicide will be confirmed in the autopsy report, which would reveal at what distance the shots were fired,” she said.

An officer added, “A pistol was found in the man’s right hand while both had sustained gunshot wounds from right to left. No signs of struggle were found inside the vehicle.”

Police also said the firearm used in the crime was illegal. Investigators are probing how the man procured the weapon.