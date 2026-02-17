Edit Profile
    Pawtucket Lynch Arena shooting: Videos capture chaos, police response amid gunfire at boys' hockey game

    A shooting at a school hockey game in Pawtucket left multiple dead; teams from Blackstone Valley Schools were playing, and the suspect later died.

    Updated on: Feb 17, 2026 2:18 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    A shooting during a school hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on Monday left multiple people dead. The suspect shot during the game at between teams from Blackstone Valley Schools, Pawtucket Times reported. Target 12, a local news outlet, reported that the suspect is now dead.

    Representational. (Unsplash)
    Representational. (Unsplash)

    Videos of chaos surfaced from the scene of the shooting:

    The incident happened at the Dennis M Lynch Arena, a local ice skating rink where students from Blackstone Valley Schools were playing. The exact number of injuries are unclear, at the moment. As of now, it is unclear how many people were shot.

    The ice-skating rink and a nearby Walgreens were evacuated, Fox News reported.

    This story is being updated.

    • Shamik Banerjee
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More

