Pawtucket Lynch Arena shooting: Videos capture chaos, police response amid gunfire at boys' hockey game

A shooting during a school hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on Monday left multiple people dead. The suspect shot during the game at between teams from Blackstone Valley Schools, Pawtucket Times reported. Target 12, a local news outlet, reported that the suspect is now dead.

The incident happened at the Dennis M Lynch Arena, a local ice skating rink where students from Blackstone Valley Schools were playing. The exact number of injuries are unclear, at the moment. As of now, it is unclear how many people were shot.

The ice-skating rink and a nearby Walgreens were evacuated, Fox News reported.

