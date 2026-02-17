Pawtucket shooting: North Smithfield father disarmed gunman during hockey game, hailed as hero

The mayor's office in Pawtucket announced Monday that a shooting at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena ice rink during a high school hockey game between two co-op teams had killed a young girl and injured four others.
According to Branden Mello of the Pawtucket Times, a North Smithfield father is being hailed as a hero after he disarmed the gunman by grabbing the firearm from the shooter during the fatal incident.
The shooter is reported to be dead, and the mayor's office announced that the police are not looking for anyone.
