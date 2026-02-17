Edit Profile
    Pawtucket shooting: North Smithfield father disarmed gunman during hockey game, hailed as hero

    A North Smithfield father disarms the shooter after a shooting that killed a young girl and injured four others at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket

    Published on: Feb 17, 2026 2:43 AM IST
    By Shirin Gupta
    The mayor's office in Pawtucket announced Monday that a shooting at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena ice rink during a high school hockey game between two co-op teams had killed a young girl and injured four others.

    A North Smithfield father disarms the shooter after a shooting that killed a young girl and injured four others at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket (Unsplash)
    According to Branden Mello of the Pawtucket Times, a North Smithfield father is being hailed as a hero after he disarmed the gunman by grabbing the firearm from the shooter during the fatal incident.

    The shooter is reported to be dead, and the mayor's office announced that the police are not looking for anyone.

    • Shirin Gupta
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shirin Gupta

      Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues.Read More

