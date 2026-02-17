'Shooter was in the stands': First details emerge on Pawtucket ice rink shooting suspect

Pawtucket Times reporter Branden Mello said the shots came from the stands behind the BVS bench. A North Smithfield father reportedly grabbed a gun from the shooter’s hand, but the individual had a second weapon. Authorities have not yet identified the shooter.

According to WPRI, the suspect was a man who is now dead.

At least one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon at the Dennis M Lynch Arena in Pawtucket. The arena, an indoor ice skating rink, is located on Andrew D. Ferland Way. The shooting occurred shortly before 2:30 p.m. during a hockey game between Coventry Schools and Blackstone Valley Schools.

Authorities respond Don Cowart, superintendent of Coventry Schools, sent an email to families confirming a “serious reported incident” at the arena.

“Information is still developing, and we are actively working with event staff and local authorities to understand the situation,” Cowart wrote. "We have been informed that students are secured in multiple locations,. At this time, we are still working the status and location of all individuals.”

Witness reports Several witnesses and local residents took to social media to describe the chaotic scene.

One person wrote, "Please stay out of downtown Pawtucket area! Mass shooting at ice skating rink! One suspect still out there! See something, say something! Stay safe! Share warning."

Another added, "Damn what's happening I just saw like a hundred cop cars literally.. Got Warwick, Providence, Cranston police heading towards Pawtucket.”

A third resident reported, "Active shooter at the ice rink here in Pawtucket,close by to my apartment building. Multiple people injured. I feel like I'm reliving the shooting on campus of Brown University 2 months ago. I'm safe, though."

Another person wrote, "I was just driving on 95s and at least 20 police flying on 95n from prov, state, Johnston, Warwick, Cranston and north Smithfield. This is something big."

Another added, “Shooting in the ice-skating rink in Pawtucket. People were running into wallgreens panicking. I don't no anything more just people ease stay safe and stay inside.”