Pawtucket shooting: Scary video shows moment shots were fired at school hockey game; watch

A video surfaced of the shooting at the school hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island , that left two dead, including the suspect, and four injured. The video, recorded from a smartphone, shows the moment during the hockey match when gunfire erupted inside the Dennis M Lynch Arena Monday afternoon.

The suspect was shot dead and the condition of the injured victims are currently unknown. Fox News reported that the incident stemmed from a domestic violence altercation in the stands of the Rhode Island-based ice hockey rink.

Local media WRPI reported that the hockey game was between the Coventry and Blackstone Valley Schools in Rhode Island. Fox News reported, citing a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) source, that the suspect, a man, shot and killed his wife, injured his three children and then shot himself dead. One of the children remains hospitalized. However, these details are yet to be officially confirmed.

This story is being updated.