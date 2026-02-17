Edit Profile
    Pawtucket shooting: Scary video shows moment shots were fired at school hockey game; watch

    A smartphone video captured gunfire erupting during a school hockey game at Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket, leaving five victims and the suspect dead.

    Updated on: Feb 17, 2026 2:59 AM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    A video surfaced of the shooting at the school hockey game in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, that left two dead, including the suspect, and four injured. The video, recorded from a smartphone, shows the moment during the hockey match when gunfire erupted inside the Dennis M Lynch Arena Monday afternoon.

    Representational image. (Unsplash)
    Here's the video:

    The suspect was shot dead and the condition of the injured victims are currently unknown. Fox News reported that the incident stemmed from a domestic violence altercation in the stands of the Rhode Island-based ice hockey rink.

    Local media WRPI reported that the hockey game was between the Coventry and Blackstone Valley Schools in Rhode Island. Fox News reported, citing a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) source, that the suspect, a man, shot and killed his wife, injured his three children and then shot himself dead. One of the children remains hospitalized. However, these details are yet to be officially confirmed.

    This story is being updated.

    • Shamik Banerjee
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shamik Banerjee

      Shamik is a journalist with a diverse background in digital newsrooms. At Hindustan Times, he covers U.S. news and global affairs. A curious mind, he’s always researching some new, obscure obsession. Off duty, you'll find him reading, watching films, or indulging in his passion for sports.Read More

    recommendedIcon
