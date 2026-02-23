Massachusetts power outages map: Thousands without electricity as strong snowstorm causes whiteout conditions; list here

Thousands of customers in eastern Massachusetts were without electricity at 8 am on Monday, reported the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. Massachusetts power outages map: Workers clear snow around South Station during blizzard conditions in Boston, Massachusetts on February 23, 2026. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (AFP)

According to the MEMA outage database, Plymouth was the most severely affected area just after 8:30 am, with over 17,000 customers lacking power. This represents a significant increase from the previous hour.

Following Plymouth, Dennis ranks second on the outage leaderboard with 10,640 customers without power, as per MEMA. While the Cape is not an ideal location to be today, Bourne, Brewster, Orleans, Eastham, and Wareham all report more than 3,000 customers without electricity, as stated in the database.

On the South Shore, Quincy is at the forefront with 3,659 residents experiencing power outages.

On the North Shore, Gloucester has recently been ranked at 2,478, lacking both lights and heat.

The whole town of Hamilton is said to be without electricity, with over 3,000 reported outages. Just inland from Manchester-by-the-Sea, the Essex county town, like the rest of us, is experiencing the effects of this blizzard that, according to forecasters, will persist throughout the day.

As of now, Boston has been fortunate, as the city informs that the storm hit later than anticipated.

