Massachusetts power outages map: Thousands without electricity as strong snowstorm causes whiteout conditions; list here
Massachusetts faces significant power outages due to a blizzard, with Plymouth and Dennis being the most affected areas.
Thousands of customers in eastern Massachusetts were without electricity at 8 am on Monday, reported the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
According to the MEMA outage database, Plymouth was the most severely affected area just after 8:30 am, with over 17,000 customers lacking power. This represents a significant increase from the previous hour.
Following Plymouth, Dennis ranks second on the outage leaderboard with 10,640 customers without power, as per MEMA. While the Cape is not an ideal location to be today, Bourne, Brewster, Orleans, Eastham, and Wareham all report more than 3,000 customers without electricity, as stated in the database.
On the South Shore, Quincy is at the forefront with 3,659 residents experiencing power outages.
On the North Shore, Gloucester has recently been ranked at 2,478, lacking both lights and heat.
The whole town of Hamilton is said to be without electricity, with over 3,000 reported outages. Just inland from Manchester-by-the-Sea, the Essex county town, like the rest of us, is experiencing the effects of this blizzard that, according to forecasters, will persist throughout the day.
As of now, Boston has been fortunate, as the city informs that the storm hit later than anticipated.
Massachusetts power outages map: Which areas are affected?
The following list, provided by MASS LIVE, details communities where over 20% of power customers have experienced electricity outages:
Bristol County
Norton: 29%
Cape Cod
Barnstable: 27% without power
Bourne: 43%
Brewster: 26%
Chatham: 22%
Eastham: 63%
Dennis: 36%
Orleans: 47%
Sandwich: 27%
Wellfleet: 37% without power
Essex County
Hamilton: 100%
Essex: 72%
Wenham: 60%
Swampscott: 50%
Rockport: 61%
Norfolk County
Norfolk: 27%
Plymouth County
Wareham: 27%
A blizzard warning has been issued for the entirety of eastern, central, and southern Massachusetts, remaining in effect until 7 a.m. on Tuesday. During this period, residents in the regions may receive between 18 to 25 inches of snowfall and encounter wind gusts reaching up to 75 mph.
