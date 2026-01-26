US power outages map: Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia worst hit; see full list of affected states

Several US states were battered by a powerful winter storm on Sunday, dumping sleet, freezing rain and snow and driving temperatures below zero across large parts of the country. The icy conditions weighed down power lines, snapping infrastructure and leaving more than a million homes and businesses without electricity. Pedestrians in front of the Oculus during a winter storm in New York, US, on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Bloomberg)

As of 2:45 p.m. EDT, 1,060,550 customers were without power nationwide. Tennessee was the hardest hit, with about 337,000 customers in the dark by midday Sunday. Louisiana and Mississippi each reported more than 100,000 outages, while tens of thousands of customers were also affected in Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama and West Virginia.

Worst-hit states Tennessee: 338,515

Mississippi: 174,175

Louisiana: 146,879

Texas: 91,857

Georgia: 89,746

Kentucky: 68,686

West Virginia: 35,742

Alabama: 31,135

Outages by utility Tippah Electric Power in Mississippi reported "catastrophic damage" to its system, warning that restoration efforts could take "weeks instead of days."

The Tennessee Valley Authority, which supplies electricity to multiple utilities across the region, said the bulk power system remained stable. However, spokesperson Scott Brooks told AP overnight icing caused widespread interruptions in north Mississippi, north Alabama, southern Middle Tennessee and the Knoxville area.

Major utilities reporting outages included Nashville Electric Service: 224,666

Entergy: 164,151

Georgia Power: 62,310

Southwestern Electric Power Co: 51,034

Appalachian Power Company: 41,740

Cumberland EMC: 31,515

Tri-County EMC: 28,846

North East Mississippi EPA: 24,801

Flight disruptions The storm also caused widespread travel chaos. About 11,000 flights were cancelled on Sunday, with more than 14,000 delayed, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Airports in Philadelphia, Washington, Baltimore, North Carolina, New York and New Jersey were among the hardest hit.

At Philadelphia International Airport, departure boards showed rows of cancellations and few vehicles arriving on Sunday morning.

At Reagan National Airport in Washington, virtually all flights were cancelled.

(With inputs from AP)