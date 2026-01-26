Edit Profile
    US power outages map: Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia worst hit; see full list of affected states

    As of 2:45 pm EDT, 1,060,550 customers were without power nationwide. Tennessee was the hardest hit, with about 337,000 customers in the dark by midday Sunday.

    Published on: Jan 26, 2026 1:47 AM IST
    By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
    Several US states were battered by a powerful winter storm on Sunday, dumping sleet, freezing rain and snow and driving temperatures below zero across large parts of the country. The icy conditions weighed down power lines, snapping infrastructure and leaving more than a million homes and businesses without electricity.

    Pedestrians in front of the Oculus during a winter storm in New York, US, on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (Bloomberg)
    As of 2:45 p.m. EDT, 1,060,550 customers were without power nationwide. Tennessee was the hardest hit, with about 337,000 customers in the dark by midday Sunday. Louisiana and Mississippi each reported more than 100,000 outages, while tens of thousands of customers were also affected in Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama and West Virginia.

    Worst-hit states

    Tennessee: 338,515

    Mississippi: 174,175

    Louisiana: 146,879

    Texas: 91,857

    Georgia: 89,746

    Kentucky: 68,686

    West Virginia: 35,742

    Alabama: 31,135

    Outages by utility

    Tippah Electric Power in Mississippi reported "catastrophic damage" to its system, warning that restoration efforts could take "weeks instead of days."

    The Tennessee Valley Authority, which supplies electricity to multiple utilities across the region, said the bulk power system remained stable. However, spokesperson Scott Brooks told AP overnight icing caused widespread interruptions in north Mississippi, north Alabama, southern Middle Tennessee and the Knoxville area.

    Major utilities reporting outages included

    Nashville Electric Service: 224,666

    Entergy: 164,151

    Georgia Power: 62,310

    Southwestern Electric Power Co: 51,034

    Appalachian Power Company: 41,740

    Cumberland EMC: 31,515

    Tri-County EMC: 28,846

    North East Mississippi EPA: 24,801

    See the map here.

    Flight disruptions

    The storm also caused widespread travel chaos. About 11,000 flights were cancelled on Sunday, with more than 14,000 delayed, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.

    Airports in Philadelphia, Washington, Baltimore, North Carolina, New York and New Jersey were among the hardest hit.

    At Philadelphia International Airport, departure boards showed rows of cancellations and few vehicles arriving on Sunday morning.

    At Reagan National Airport in Washington, virtually all flights were cancelled.

    (With inputs from AP)

