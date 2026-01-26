US power outages map: Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia worst hit; see full list of affected states
Several US states were battered by a powerful winter storm on Sunday, dumping sleet, freezing rain and snow and driving temperatures below zero across large parts of the country. The icy conditions weighed down power lines, snapping infrastructure and leaving more than a million homes and businesses without electricity.
As of 2:45 p.m. EDT, 1,060,550 customers were without power nationwide. Tennessee was the hardest hit, with about 337,000 customers in the dark by midday Sunday. Louisiana and Mississippi each reported more than 100,000 outages, while tens of thousands of customers were also affected in Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama and West Virginia.
Worst-hit states
Tennessee: 338,515
Mississippi: 174,175
Louisiana: 146,879
Texas: 91,857
Georgia: 89,746
Kentucky: 68,686
West Virginia: 35,742
Alabama: 31,135
Outages by utility
Tippah Electric Power in Mississippi reported "catastrophic damage" to its system, warning that restoration efforts could take "weeks instead of days."
The Tennessee Valley Authority, which supplies electricity to multiple utilities across the region, said the bulk power system remained stable. However, spokesperson Scott Brooks told AP overnight icing caused widespread interruptions in north Mississippi, north Alabama, southern Middle Tennessee and the Knoxville area.
Major utilities reporting outages included
Nashville Electric Service: 224,666
Entergy: 164,151
Georgia Power: 62,310
Southwestern Electric Power Co: 51,034
Appalachian Power Company: 41,740
Cumberland EMC: 31,515
Tri-County EMC: 28,846
North East Mississippi EPA: 24,801
Flight disruptions
The storm also caused widespread travel chaos. About 11,000 flights were cancelled on Sunday, with more than 14,000 delayed, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware.
Airports in Philadelphia, Washington, Baltimore, North Carolina, New York and New Jersey were among the hardest hit.
At Philadelphia International Airport, departure boards showed rows of cancellations and few vehicles arriving on Sunday morning.
At Reagan National Airport in Washington, virtually all flights were cancelled.
(With inputs from AP)
