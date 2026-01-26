LaGuardia airport closed: When will flights resume from NYC? Here's the latest amid winter storms

LaGuardia Airport in New York City closed down on Sunday amid snowy conditions in the city. Earlier in the day, the airport was partially functional, with 80% flight operations suspended. Now, with the snow increasing, the airport has announced a complete closure, with flight operations fully suspended. A snow removal machine is seen working while a Boeing 737 American Airlines passenger aircraft is parked at gate on the tarmac of LaGuardia airport. (AFP)

Flight tracking data showed that the LaGuardia Airport has officially closed flight operations till 6 a.m. on Monday. Those who have to fly out of NYC via LaGuardia will have to wait at least till 6 a.m. on Monday. However, the closure could be extended if weather conditions deteriorate further.

The closure comes amid a heavy winter storm in the region, with the National Weather Service (NWS) warning of between six and 12 inches of snow in NYC through Monday. Some areas reportedly witnessed up to 15 inches of snow.

Queens, where LaGuardia is located, was blanketed with snow, locals reported. Flight tracking data showed that there were low visibility and heavy snowfall with blowing snowflakes over LaGuardia making flying impossible.