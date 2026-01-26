LaGuardia airport closed: When will flights resume from NYC? Here's the latest amid winter storms
LaGuardia Airport fully shut Sunday due to heavy snow, suspending all flights until at least 6 a.m. Monday, with possible extensions if weather worsens.
LaGuardia Airport in New York City closed down on Sunday amid snowy conditions in the city. Earlier in the day, the airport was partially functional, with 80% flight operations suspended. Now, with the snow increasing, the airport has announced a complete closure, with flight operations fully suspended.
Flight tracking data showed that the LaGuardia Airport has officially closed flight operations till 6 a.m. on Monday. Those who have to fly out of NYC via LaGuardia will have to wait at least till 6 a.m. on Monday. However, the closure could be extended if weather conditions deteriorate further.
The closure comes amid a heavy winter storm in the region, with the National Weather Service (NWS) warning of between six and 12 inches of snow in NYC through Monday. Some areas reportedly witnessed up to 15 inches of snow.
Queens, where LaGuardia is located, was blanketed with snow, locals reported. Flight tracking data showed that there were low visibility and heavy snowfall with blowing snowflakes over LaGuardia making flying impossible.
Flight Cancelations, Rescheduling, And Refund
The closure at LaGuardia means thousands of flyers are stranded in the city amid the winter storm. LaGuardia was one of many airports closed on Sunday amid the heavy snow. Closures were reported at over 24 airports.
Note: If an airline cancels your flight, you are entitled to a full refund to your original form of payment, even for non-refundable tickets, if you choose not to rebook.
List Of Airports Closed
Here's a list of airports closed on Sunday:
Lehigh Valley International Airport (Allentown, Pennsylvania)
Fort Worth Alliance Airport (Fort Worth, Texas)
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (Pennsylvania)
Essex County Airport (Caldwell, New Jersey)
Fayetteville Regional Airport (North Carolina)
Drake Field Airport (Fayetteville, Arkansas)
Mid-Delta Regional Airport (Greenville, Mississippi)
Greenville Downtown Airport (South Carolina)
Groton–New London Airport (Connecticut)
Greenville–Spartanburg International Airport (South Carolina)
Tri-State Airport (Huntington, West Virginia)
Tweed–New Haven Airport (Connecticut)
Cape Cod Gateway Airport (Hyannis, Massachusetts)
Joplin Regional Airport (Missouri)
Lawton–Fort Sill Regional Airport (Oklahoma)
Blue Grass Airport (Lexington, Kentucky)
LaGuardia Airport (New York City, New York)
McKellar–Sipes Regional Airport (Jackson, Tennessee)
Morristown Municipal Airport (New Jersey)
Williamson County Regional Airport (Marion, Illinois)
Barkley Regional Airport (Paducah, Kentucky)
Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport (Virginia)
New York Stewart International Airport (New Windsor, New York)
Tupelo Regional Airport (Mississippi)
