Scary visuals emerge from Franklin, Clark, Coshocton counties as Level 3 alert hits; watch
Several Ohio counties, including Franklin, Clark and Coshocton, were under Level 3 snow warnings, shutting roads. Scary photos and videos of the snow emerged.
Multiple counties in Ohio were placed under a Level 3 snow warning amid the extreme cold weather on the state through the weekend. Among the counties where the warning has been updated to Level 3 on Sunday are Franklin County, Clark County and Coshocton County.
A Level 3 snow warning means that all roadways are to stay closed, except for emergency travel. Travelling on roads are completely prohibited and may lead to arrests.
Amid the extreme snowy weather, scary visuals emerged from Clark, Franklin and Coshocton counties, among others. Visuals from Columbus, a city in Franklin County, Ohio, seemed particularly concerning.
Here are some photos from Columbus:
On Sunday afternoon, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the Snow Emergency has been upgraded to a Level 3. Initially a Level 2 warning was issues where they confirmed that most roads remain closed; however, the main roads are passable. But now, all roads are closed.
Notably, in some areas of Franklin County, residents reported more than nine inches of snowfall. Here's a photo shared from the Columbus Metropolitan Library showing over 9 inches of now:
Coshocton County Snow Visuals
Here are some photos of the roadways in Coshocton County covered in snow. The photo was captured on a traffic camera in Coshocton County, Ohio. Coshocton County in also under a Level 3 snow emergency. Here's the photo:
Similar scenes also emerged from Clark County.
This story is being updated.
