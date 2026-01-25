Scary visuals emerge from Franklin, Clark, Coshocton counties as Level 3 alert hits; watch

Multiple counties in Ohio were placed under a Level 3 snow warning amid the extreme cold weather on the state through the weekend. Among the counties where the warning has been updated to Level 3 on Sunday are Franklin County, Clark County and Coshocton County. People drive on a snow-covered street in Glenview, Illinois. (Representational) (AP)

A Level 3 snow warning means that all roadways are to stay closed, except for emergency travel. Travelling on roads are completely prohibited and may lead to arrests.

Amid the extreme snowy weather, scary visuals emerged from Clark, Franklin and Coshocton counties, among others. Visuals from Columbus, a city in Franklin County, Ohio, seemed particularly concerning.

Here are some photos from Columbus: