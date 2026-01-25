Edit Profile
    Nashville power outage map: Over 162k without power in Davidson County as winter storm sweeps across US

    Nashville power outage map: Over 162,000 customers in Davidson County are without power due to a winter storm.

    Updated on: Jan 25, 2026 8:16 PM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
    Nashville power outage map: The number of people lacking electricity in several parts across the US continues to increase as temperatures decrease, rainfall persists, and ice builds up amid massive winter storm.

    A worker clears a sidewalk near the National Mall as snow falls in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2026. A massive winter storm on January 24 dumped snow and freezing rain from New Mexico to North Carolina as it swept across the United States towards the northeast, threatening tens of millions of Americans with blackouts, transportation chaos and bone-chilling cold. After battering the country's southwest and central areas, the storm system began to hit the heavily populated mid-Atlantic and northeastern states as a frigid air mass settled in across the nation. (Photo by Amid FARAHI / AFP) (AFP)
    A worker clears a sidewalk near the National Mall as snow falls in Washington, DC, on January 25, 2026. A massive winter storm on January 24 dumped snow and freezing rain from New Mexico to North Carolina as it swept across the United States towards the northeast, threatening tens of millions of Americans with blackouts, transportation chaos and bone-chilling cold. After battering the country's southwest and central areas, the storm system began to hit the heavily populated mid-Atlantic and northeastern states as a frigid air mass settled in across the nation. (Photo by Amid FARAHI / AFP) (AFP)

    Nashville power outage map: Davidson County faces electricity blow

    The Nashville Electric Service has stated that over 162,000 customers are currently without power in Davidson County, accompanied by more than 2,300 ongoing incidents, reported WSMV4.

    There are over 11,000 customers experiencing power outages due to more than 340 active incidents, as per Middle Tennessee Electric.

    Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation has stated that 3,950 people are without power, while in the Clarksville region, CDE Lightband stated that 564 people are facing blackouts.

    From Tennessee to Texas: All on power outage

    On Sunday morning, nearly 700,000 power outages were reported, with over 245,000 in Tennessee and 135,000 in Texas, as per WFAA. Mississippi experienced a surge to over 120,000 outages, while Louisiana reported more than 115,000, according to poweroutage.us at 8:45 a.m. ET.

    Nashville Electric Service posted images showing ice accumulation on trees, downed branches, and ice on power lines.

    In San Antonio, over 11,000 people experienced power outages during the early morning hours due to ice accumulation in the area. Throughout the night, nearly 24,000 people lost electricity. However, line repair teams worked diligently in the early hours to restore power to some customers as snowfall amounts increased.

    In Shelby County, Texas, located near the Louisiana border, the weight of ice on pine trees resulted in broken branches, which in turn brought down power lines. Approximately one-third of the county's 16,000 electric customers were without power on Saturday.

    Flights cancellation across US

    Over 15,000 flights have been canceled across the US since Saturday, according to flight-tracking website FlightAware. Approximately 10,500 of these cancellations were for Sunday alone. According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, Sunday is projected to be the day with the highest number of cancellations since the pandemic began, with over 29% of all departing flights in the US being canceled.

    Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport has alerted travelers on its website about extensive flight cancellations. Nearly all of its scheduled departing flights for the day — 414 flights, or 97% — have been canceled.

    Major airport hubs in Dallas-Fort Worth, Charlotte, Philadelphia, and Atlanta, which includes the busiest airport in the nation, as well as New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and LaGuardia Airport, are also expected to face significant disruptions.

    Numerous school districts affected by the winter storm are either canceling classes on Monday or transitioning to remote instruction. New York City schools will close on Monday, with students shifting to remote learning.

    • Shweta Kukreti
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Kukreti

      Politicial and World News reporter currently assigned with US desk

