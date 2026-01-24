US winter storm Fern: What's open and what's closed? Walmart, Kroger and more give crucial update
As a winter storm ‘Fern’ approaches, grocery store chains are on alert for severe weather, including snow and freezing rain affecting the South and Northeast.
Multiple grocery store chains have stated that they are monitoring the significant winter storm ‘Fern’, which is expected to affect approximately half of the US population, stretching from Texas to New England.
Precipitation in the form of ice, snow, and sleet may commence on Friday in Texas and Oklahoma. The storm is projected to advance into the South, bringing with it freezing rain and sleet. Subsequently, it will progress into the Northeast, where it is expected to deposit around a foot of snow from Washington, D.C., through New York and Boston, according to predictions from the National Weather Service.
At least 177 million people were subjected to watches or warnings regarding ice and snow, while over 200 million were under advisories or warnings for cold weather.
What remains functional during adverse winter storm?
In spite of the dire predictions, several businesses may continue to operate as long as the circumstances permit.
Grocery stores and large retail chains frequently remain open as long as employees can safely access the locations, particularly in anticipation of significant storms, when customers rush to purchase food, water, batteries, and other household necessities. Moreover, local bars, restaurants, and dining establishments within hotels also tend to stay open during snowstorms, sometimes experiencing their busiest evenings as residents walk in from nearby homes and accommodations.
Hospitals, pharmacies, and many convenience stores typically continue to function, although their hours may be reduced or staffing may be limited if public transportation services are curtailed.
Are delivery services available during winter storm?
Food delivery applications and courier services generally remain operational during winter weather, However, their availability often diminishes as roads become icy and drivers choose to refrain from working for safety reasons. Therefore, it is not entirely prudent to rely solely on the delivery of food and essential items. In previous storms, some restaurants have indicated a shift to takeout only, halting third-party deliveries or limiting service to nearby areas accessible on foot by riders.
Emergency management officials caution that anyone depending on grocery or meal delivery during this storm should establish a contingency plan, as services may be suspended with minimal notice if conditions worsen. The National Weather Service advises Americans to prepare for up to a week with necessary supplies, including nonperishable food, water, medications, and an emergency kit, in case travel and delivery services are disrupted for an extended period.
Is Walmart open?
Walmart has stated on its website that they will continue to closely evaluate conditions and operate their facilities as long as it is safe to do so.
The company also mentioned that it will maintain a live tracker of closures, which will be updated here.
Is Kroger open?
A representative from Kroger, which runs grocery stores throughout the Midwest and the South, stated on Friday that the objective is to ensure all stores operate during regular hours. “Customers should check the Kroger app for updates. When there is a threat of a winter storm, Kroger puts its emergency preparedness plan into action so teams can replenish supplies quickly. We station maintenance teams, refrigerated trucks and products in nearby areas so supplies such as eggs, bread, water, milk and fuel can be replenished as quickly as possible. Kroger also works with its diverse base of local vendor partners to ensure timely access to products,” the spokesperson stated, as per AP.
Is Publix open?
Publix Super Markets, which operates across the southeastern US, announced that it is making preparations for the winter storm by modifying its production and delivery schedules. “Our top priority is the safety of our associates, customers and communities, and Publix will continue to make round the clock product deliveries as long as it is safe to do so.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Politicial and World News reporter currently assigned with US desk