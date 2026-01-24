US winter storm Fern: What's open and what's closed? Walmart, Kroger and more give crucial update

At least 177 million people were subjected to watches or warnings regarding ice and snow, while over 200 million were under advisories or warnings for cold weather.

Precipitation in the form of ice, snow, and sleet may commence on Friday in Texas and Oklahoma . The storm is projected to advance into the South, bringing with it freezing rain and sleet. Subsequently, it will progress into the Northeast, where it is expected to deposit around a foot of snow from Washington, D.C., through New York and Boston, according to predictions from the National Weather Service.

Multiple grocery store chains have stated that they are monitoring the significant winter storm ‘Fern’, which is expected to affect approximately half of the US population, stretching from Texas to New England.

What remains functional during adverse winter storm? In spite of the dire predictions, several businesses may continue to operate as long as the circumstances permit.

Grocery stores and large retail chains frequently remain open as long as employees can safely access the locations, particularly in anticipation of significant storms, when customers rush to purchase food, water, batteries, and other household necessities. Moreover, local bars, restaurants, and dining establishments within hotels also tend to stay open during snowstorms, sometimes experiencing their busiest evenings as residents walk in from nearby homes and accommodations.

Hospitals, pharmacies, and many convenience stores typically continue to function, although their hours may be reduced or staffing may be limited if public transportation services are curtailed.

Are delivery services available during winter storm? Food delivery applications and courier services generally remain operational during winter weather, However, their availability often diminishes as roads become icy and drivers choose to refrain from working for safety reasons. Therefore, it is not entirely prudent to rely solely on the delivery of food and essential items. In previous storms, some restaurants have indicated a shift to takeout only, halting third-party deliveries or limiting service to nearby areas accessible on foot by riders.

Emergency management officials caution that anyone depending on grocery or meal delivery during this storm should establish a contingency plan, as services may be suspended with minimal notice if conditions worsen. The National Weather Service advises Americans to prepare for up to a week with necessary supplies, including nonperishable food, water, medications, and an emergency kit, in case travel and delivery services are disrupted for an extended period.