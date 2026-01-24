Edit Profile
    Winter storm Fern map tracker: Which states have declared state of emergency? Thousands of flights cancelled

    Winter Storm Fern is set to impact 230 million Americans, prompting FEMA to deploy resources and 30 rescue teams.

    Updated on: Jan 24, 2026 4:44 PM IST
    By Shweta Kukreti
    The National Weather Service (NWS) of the United States has recently issued a warning regarding a major winter storm dubbed ‘Fern’ that is expected to bring extensive ice, snow, and hazardous cold temperatures to a large portion of the nation.

    Major winter storm Fern bringing ice and snow to the US; freezing conditions reported in Texas and Oklahoma, with significant snowfall predicted for the Northeast. (REUTERS)
    Major winter storm Fern bringing ice and snow to the US; freezing conditions reported in Texas and Oklahoma, with significant snowfall predicted for the Northeast.

    The storm has already resulted in the cancellation of approximately 1,400 flights to and from the US. Furthermore, over 8,000 more flights planned for the weekend have been cancelled as the storm continues to disrupt travel across the country.

    Winter Storm Fern map: Which states have declared emergency?

    At least 18 states have declared a state of emergency so far. With damaging ice and substantial snowfall poised to impact the nation, forecasters from the Weather Company in the US have estimated that over 230 million Americans may be affected by what they are now referring to as the “catastrophic” Winter Storm Fern.

    Currently, the 18 states in the US that have declared a state of emergency include Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington DC.

    On Friday evening, the storm's edge brought freezing rain and sleet to certain areas of Texas, while residents in Oklahoma experienced snow and sleet. Fern is projected to move northeast after traversing the southern regions of the US, with Washington, New York, and Boston expected to receive up to a foot (30 cm) of snow.

    Winter Storm Fern map: A look at federal government's planning

    Meanwhile, the federal government has already dispatched 30 search and rescue teams, which are presently on standby.

    The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was organizing resources in anticipation of the storm, which included prepositioning supplies and equipment, ABC News reported, citing an internal planning document.

    FEMA is strategically placing 250,000 meals, 400,000 liters of water, and 30 generators at Camp Minden in Louisiana. The agency has also activated the National Response Coordination Centre, while incident management teams remain on standby, as per ABC News.

    It appears that restoring power lines may require considerable time, as the accumulation of ice can increase their weight by hundreds of pounds, rendering them susceptible to breaking, particularly in windy conditions.

    • Shweta Kukreti
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Kukreti

      Politicial and World News reporter currently assigned with US desk

