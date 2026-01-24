Winter storm Fern map tracker: Which states have declared state of emergency? Thousands of flights cancelled

The National Weather Service (NWS) of the United States has recently issued a warning regarding a major winter storm dubbed ‘Fern’ that is expected to bring extensive ice, snow, and hazardous cold temperatures to a large portion of the nation. Major winter storm Fern bringing ice and snow to the US; freezing conditions reported in Texas and Oklahoma, with significant snowfall predicted for the Northeast. (REUTERS)

The storm has already resulted in the cancellation of approximately 1,400 flights to and from the US. Furthermore, over 8,000 more flights planned for the weekend have been cancelled as the storm continues to disrupt travel across the country.

Winter Storm Fern map: Which states have declared emergency? At least 18 states have declared a state of emergency so far. With damaging ice and substantial snowfall poised to impact the nation, forecasters from the Weather Company in the US have estimated that over 230 million Americans may be affected by what they are now referring to as the “catastrophic” Winter Storm Fern.

Currently, the 18 states in the US that have declared a state of emergency include Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington DC.

On Friday evening, the storm's edge brought freezing rain and sleet to certain areas of Texas, while residents in Oklahoma experienced snow and sleet. Fern is projected to move northeast after traversing the southern regions of the US, with Washington, New York, and Boston expected to receive up to a foot (30 cm) of snow.