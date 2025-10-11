Coastal flood advisory issued for Alexandria and Arlington; NWS warns of tidal flooding

After hurricane and heavy rain warnings in the US, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a coastal flood advisory for the Alexandria shoreline and Arlington County, warning residents of flooding in low-lying areas from midnight Saturday through 4 AM (local time) on Monday, October 13. National Weather Service has issued a Coastal flood advisory for Alexandria waterfront through early Monday.(Representational Image- Unsplash )

According to the NWS alert, another advisory came at 5:17 am on Saturday, October 11, which stated that around one foot of water above ground level is expected in some flood-prone areas due to tidal flooding.

Areas affected

The most affected areas are shoreline areas of the City of Alexandria, especially the King Street and Strand Street intersection, where water will be at the curb. Arlington County’s waterfront areas are also under advisement, which means people residing in these areas need to prepare themselves.

Flooding will be mainly during high tide, when tides are expected to be 2-2.5 feet above the normal level. The next high tide at Alexandria will be around 12:11 PM, Saturday, and 12:25 AM, Sunday, according to NWS data.

Weekend weather forecast

Taking weather conditions and alerts into consideration, NWS also provided a weekend forecast for the public to align their upcoming week:

• Saturday: The sky will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature of 71 degrees Fahrenheit. But there are slight chances of showers before 11 AM and again after 3 PM in the daytime.

• Saturday night: The clouds will take over the sky, and it might shower around 5 AM, with lows at around 61 degrees Fahrenheit and northeast winds gusting to 21 mph.

• Sunday: Rains are expected throughout the day with a high of 65 degrees Fahrenheit and northeast winds up to 31mph.

• Sunday night: Sunday might be a little relaxing for the residents. The weather will be mostly cloudy with showers and lows around 57 degrees Fahrenheit.

Safety precautions

NWS advises residents to avoid driving through flooded areas or around barricades, as water depth may be unknown and roads may be closed. Residents in flood-prone areas should protect their property by moving valuables to higher ground and checking drainage systems, as per ALX Now.

Motorists should take extra time for travel and stay alert for temporary road closures, especially near the waterfront.

The advisory remains in effect until 4 am (local time) on Monday, October 13, when tides are expected to gradually recede.

FAQs

1. When is the coastal flood advisory in Alexandria?

The advisory is in effect from midnight Saturday to 4 AM on Monday, October 13, 2025.

2. How much flooding is expected?

Up to one foot of water above ground level is expected in low-lying areas due to tidal flooding.

3. Which areas are under the flood advisory?

The advisory covers shoreline areas in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County, including King and Strand streets.