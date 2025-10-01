Hurricane Imelda heads toward Bermuda, triggers closure of public schools, airport and more

Hurricane Imelda is moving towards Bermuda a day after Humberto rattled the islands on Tuesday. According to the Miami Herald, Imelda, which has the potential to turn into a Category 2 storm, is generating high surf and coastal flooding along parts of the East Coast. Waves from Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda destroy a home in Buxton, N.C., Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (Heather Jennette via AP)(AP)

Hurricane Imelda: Bermuda Next

The National Museum of Bermuda recorded gusts of up to 58 mph, while both the eastern and western parts of the island chain continue to record gusts between 40 and 50 mph, as per The Weather Channel. Meanwhile, the Government of Bermuda announced that all public schools, L.F. Wade International Airport, the Causeway linking St. David's Island, and Hamilton Parish would be closed on Wednesday. According to AP, government offices and businesses are expected to follow by the afternoon.

On the other hand, Bermuda is expected to witness another 2 to 4 inches of rain from Hurricane Imelda. The archipelago of islands will also reportedly experience surge flooding with violent waves.

According to The Weather Channel, after Hurricane Imelda moves into the North Atlantic, it will turn into a non-tropical low on Thursday.

National Hurricane Center issues a warning

As per a warning issued by the National Hurricane Center, Humberto and Imelda are currently “producing a large area of hazardous marine conditions over the western and central Atlantic”. According to the Miami Herald, life-threatening rip currents are expected to continue affecting the beaches of the western and central Atlantic “through the week”.

Humberto to cause ‘Storm Amy’

Humberto will eventually merge with a cold front, as per The Weather Channel. The outlet reports that the Category 1 storm will gradually lose its strength and dissipate by Thursday.

However, Humberto's remnant energy is expected to trigger an intense North Atlantic storm, too. The storm, which has been named ‘Storm Amy’ by the UK Met Office, is expected to enter Ireland, the U.K., and parts of western Europe from Friday into Saturday.

FAQs

Where is Hurricane Imelda?

Hurricane Imelda is currently affecting the Bahamas and is gradually moving towards Bermuda.

What is a Category 2 storm?

A Category 2 storm is a hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale with sustained winds of 96-110 mph. Hurricane Imelda has the potential to turn into a Category 2 storm, as per The Weather Channel.

When will Humberto dissipate?

Humberto will dissipate by Thursday, according to The Weather Channel.

Has tropical storm Imelda caused any deaths?

Two people died in Cuba after tropical storm Imelda caused heavy rain.