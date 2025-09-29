Hurricane Humberto: Will it hit Florida, Georgia, the Carolinas? Landfall timeline and forecasts

Hurricane Humberto has strengthened into a Category 5 storm, while Tropical Depression Nine is forecast to become a hurricane by Tuesday, according to NBC report. Humberto will likely remain a powerful major hurricane for the next several days. (Representaive image)(Pexel)

Both storms are moving north and are expected to stay offshore along the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts.

Also Read: Tropical Storm Humberto, Imelda tracker: Projected path, forecast as US and Bahamas face hurricane threats

Advisory from the National Hurricane Center

According to a 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Humberto reached 160 mph winds, passing the 157 mph threshold for Category 5.

"Humberto will likely remain a powerful major hurricane for the next several days," the center said.

The storm was about 350 miles north-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, moving north-northwest at 10 mph. For the US mainland, the main issue will be rough surf, federal forecasters said.

US East Coast is expected to see large waves

Swells are expected to reach the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Bermuda starting Saturday night. The US East Coast is expected to see large waves beginning Monday, the center reported.

But it is not expected to impact South Florida, as per meteorologists, according to ABC news.

"These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," the advisory said.

A buoy 330 nautical miles northeast of St. Martin recorded waves over 10 feet on Saturday. Water temperatures near Humberto were as high as 86.7 degrees, warm enough to fuel storm strength.

The hurricane is producing winds of hurricane strength up to 25 miles from its center, according to the advisory.

Humberto to move west of Bermuda

Forecasters expect Humberto to move west of Bermuda Tuesday into Wednesday, staying hundreds of miles away from the US it is projected to curve northeast and head back out into the Atlantic without making landfall, according to ABC news.

Humberto may also interact with Imelda, which could help draw that storm away from the coast as well.