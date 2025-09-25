Tropical Storm Humberto, Imelda tracker: Projected path, forecast as US and Bahamas face hurricane threats

The Atlantic Ocean has seen the formation of a new tropical storm that is predicted to intensify into a hurricane. The National Weather Service predicts that Tropical Storm Humberto will develop into a major storm over the weekend and then later into a major hurricane. Tropical Storm Humberto formed today in the Atlantic

Humberto poses no immediate threat to the United States, but as it moves northwest this weekend, it has the potential to quickly strengthen and become a powerful hurricane, which is expected to remain west of Bermuda by the beginning of next week.

All eyes are on Invest 94L, a tangle of thunderstorms sweeping over the northern Caribbean. It has a strong probability of forming Tropical Storm Imelda and is already affecting Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Hispaniola.

A number of variables, such as the jet stream structure above the US East Coast and its possible interaction with Humberto, make it more unpredictable than common to suggest where this storm will move and how much of an influence it will have on the Southeast coast.

Tropical Storm Humberto tracker: What is its path?

Tropical Storm Humberto was positioned about 480 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands as of Thursday morning. It was heading at 10 mph toward the northwest and had sustained winds in excess of 45 mph.

It is anticipated that Humberto would follow a curving route between Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast.

Although the weather agency stated that there is "quite a bit of uncertainty" over Humberto's trajectory, current projections indicate that the storm will move north before it hits the East Coast of the United States.

From storm to hurricane: How strong will Humberto become?

It is predicted that Humberto would surpass aggressive winds and dry air to emerge as the season's next big hurricane between the United States and Bermuda. It may reach a maximum strength of Category 4.

Rain and strong gusts might begin on Sunday evening or early Monday if this storm moves closer to Bermuda.

A tropical wave that is now moving westward across the Caribbean's northern islands can pose the risk of increasing seas and surf.

As it moves away from the mountainous land mass of Hispaniola and approaches the small islands and shoals of the Bahamas, DaSilva stated that there is a good probability that it could develop into a tropical storm by the end of this week and especially over the weekend, AccuWeather reported.

This wave is expected to bring rain and strong gusts to areas of Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico regardless of tropical development.

There is a chance of hazardous flash flooding, mudslides, and intermittent power outages in certain areas as the tropical wave passes across the northern Caribbean islands.

What about Imelda?

By this weekend, experts anticipate that the second system being monitored in the Caribbean will have grown into a tropical storm, which is now a loosely structured group of thunderstorms. For the following two days, the Weather Channel predicts that Imelda would bring torrential rainfall to eastern Cuba, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.