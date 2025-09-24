Hurricane Gabrielle tracker and path: Dangerous swells threaten US East Coast as Category 3 storm heads toward Azores

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued a warning, as Hurricane Gabrielle, which is a powerful category 3 storm, is rapidly moving towards the Azores through the Atlantic Ocean. Currently, the hurricane is 1,360 miles west of those islands and moving towards the east-northern direction at a speed of 25 mph. According to reports by Fox35, Gabrielle will rapidly increase its speed over the next few days, but it is expected to remain a hurricane when it reaches the Azores. Hurricane Gabrielle nears Azores; U.S. East Coast faces dangerous surf.(AP)

Gabrielle's maximum sustained winds have reached 115 mph, and some areas have also recorded stronger gusts. Hurricane is spreading up to 45 miles from the centre, whereas tropical storm force winds reach up to 140 miles. The storm’s minimum central pressure is 959 mb, showing that it remains a strong and dangerous system.

The Meteorological Service of Portugal has issued a Hurricane Warning for the Azores. This warning means the hurricane conditions are expected in the next 36 hours in some areas, and residents only have a limited time to prepare. According to NHC, Gabrielle is expected to reach near the Azores on Thursday, September 25, and will move across the islands from Thursday night to Friday.

Authorities warn of storm surge, which could cause major coastal flooding in areas where the wind pushes the water ashore. Big waves are expected with the surge. Hurricane Gabrielle is expected to bring 3-5 inches to Central and Western Azores and 1-2 inches to Eastern islands.

Impact on US East Coast and Atlantic

Although Gabrielle is far away from the United States, in a few days its swells will affect Bermuda, the US East Coast, from North Carolina northward, and Atlantic Canada.

These swells can create life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, which are very risky for beachgoers and small boats.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season

The 2025 hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to November 30, with the most active months being August through October. After Hurricane Gabrielle, the next three named storms are Humberto, Imelda, and Jerry.

Residents of the Azores are urged to stay informed, secure their property, and follow local guidance as Hurricane Gabrielle approaches. Swimmers and boaters along the US East Coast should remain cautious due to dangerous surf and rip currents.

FAQs:

Q1. When will Hurricane Gabrielle reach the Azores?

Hurricane Gabrielle is expected to approach the Azores on Thursday and cross the islands from Thursday night into Friday.

Q2. Will Hurricane Gabrielle affect the US East Coast?

Gabrielle will not make landfall in the US, but dangerous swells and rip currents will impact the East Coast from North Carolina northward, as well as Bermuda and Atlantic Canada.

Q3. What other storms are developing in the Atlantic right now?

Meteorologists are monitoring Invests 93L and 94L, which have a high chance of becoming tropical depressions in the coming days.