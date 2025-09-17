Tropical Storm Gabrielle tracker: Will hurricane hit US coast? Landfall timeline and more

Tropical Storm Gabrielle tracker: The National Hurricane Center spotted a tropical storm, Gabrielle, formed in the central Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, just over 1,000 miles from the Caribbean’s northern Leeward Islands. Forecasts noted that Gabrielle could become a hurricane by Saturday and move north-northwest. This GOES-19 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025 at 10:40 a.m. EDT shows Tropical Storm Gabrielle(AP)

"Interests in the northeastern Caribbean and Bermuda should closely monitor the progress of Gabrielle, as any shift in its track could bring wind and rain to the Leeward Islands late this week and this weekend," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

“This tropical wave is struggling to organize at this time as it is moving through an area with atmospheric conditions that are challenging for tropical development. Still, people in the Caribbean should monitor forecast updates on this feature closely through the weekend as development conditions may change,” the expert added.

Will Tropical Storm Gabrielle hit US coast?

Gabrielle is not expected to make a direct impact on the US coast. However, the East Coast could see severe weather. There were no watches or warnings in effect, and no hazards affecting land. Gabrielle was expected to remain over open waters for the next several days.

When will Tropical Storm Gabrielle make landfall?

Bermuda could see some impact from Gabrielle next week. The high pressure is expected to weaken enough to turn the system more north into the central Atlantic.

Storm season

Most tropical activity in the Atlantic occurs from mid-August to mid-October. Prior to Gabrielle, the season’s last storm was Fernand in late August. Since then there haven’t been any tropical systems in the Atlantic, the quietest stretch for this time of year since 1939, according to Hometown Forecast Services.

The National Hurricane Center, meanwhile, is also keeping an eye on a tropical wave near Africa in the far eastern Atlantic. The chance of this tropical wave developing is low over the next seven days.