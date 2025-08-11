Atlantic hurricane season 2025: Invest 97L could pose risks to these US areas; check names of next three storms

The Atlantic hurricane season 2025 began on June 1 and will go up to November 30. Hurricane forecasters have their eye on two tropical systems forming in the Atlantic Ocean, one of which might pose an eventual risk to the United States. The peak of the hurricane season is September 10, and most activity happens between mid-August and mid-September. Image for representation(Pixabay)

Notably, the Atlantic season has had four named storms this year, so far, including Tropical Storm Dexter, which formed early in August.

Meanwhile, the Pacific has seen nine named storms thus far, including Tropical Storms Henriette and Ivo, which are continuing to spin at the time of writing.

Here's a look at what the upcoming Atlantic storms will be called, and which parts of the US might be at risk from one storm which has already formed.

Atlantic hurricane season 2025: Names of storms

The names on the list for the next three storms for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season are Erin, Fernand, and Gabrielle, in that order.

Notably, the peak of the hurricane season is September 10, and most activity happens between mid-August and mid-September, USA Today reported citing the hurricane center.

Invest 97L: Which parts of US should be cautious

As mentioned above, forecasters feel Invest 97L could develop into a hurricane. In fact, USA Today reported that forecasters gave it a 80 percent chance to develop in the next seven days.

The hurricane center has warned “environmental conditions appear conducive for further development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form by the middle to latter portion of this week while moving ... across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic”, adding “Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible today and Monday (Aug. 10 and 11) across the Cabo Verde Islands.”

AccuWeather warned, “Any development could bring impacts for a large swath from the Caribbean to the United States East Coast," as per USA Today. AccuWeather added that coastal and travel interests in the Caribbean, and US Atlantic and Gulf coasts should monitor the situation closely since it may very well pose the first significant tropical threat of the season.

The publication also reported Houston-based meteorologist Matt Lanza agreeing to this and saying, “folks from Florida and the Bahamas up the East Coast into Atlantic Canada and Bermuda should still be monitoring this system.”