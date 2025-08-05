Tropical Storm Dexter develops in Atlantic; Will it make landfall in US? All about flash floods warning

Tropical Storm Dexter is traveling northeast in the Atlantic Ocean and away from the United States, where it is facing scouring winds. For now, there are no active coastal watches or warnings, and there are no anticipated land risks, USA Today reported. NOAA shows Tropical Storm Dexter in the western Atlantic on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (NOAA via AP)(AP)

Dexter formed from a low pressure region near a stalled front off the southern Atlantic coast. It is the same storm that caused flash flooding in the mid-Atlantic on Thursday and parts of the Southeast states on Friday and throughout the weekend.

Tropical Storm Dexter: Here's what experts predicted

Philippe Papin, a hurricane expert at the National Hurricane Center, wrote a forecast predicting that Dexter would reach its highest sustained wind speed of 45 mph at 11 a.m. on Aug. 4 and move northeast at roughly 14 mph.

Its winds are only predicted to increase by 5 mph due to the wind conditions and dry air it is facing.

Dexter becomes tropical storm

On the evening of August 3, Dexter developed into a tropical storm after a disturbance along a frontal boundary off the North Carolina coast. It was roughly 250 miles northwest of Bermuda on the morning of August 4 and was predicted to remain north of Bermuda.

Dexter is expected to face “increasingly hostile” circumstances over the Atlantic by August 5. According to the hurricane center, it may engage with a nearby upper-level trough or turn into a residual system by August 8.

In the Atlantic, Dexter is the fourth named storm of the 2025 hurricane season.

Philip Klotzbach, a senior research scientist at Colorado State University, said the fourth-named storm often occurs on August 3. The Atlantic's first hurricane typically occurs on August 15.

On August 4, hurricane forecasters were keeping an eye on two additional possible systems in the Atlantic Ocean: a wide region of unsettled weather a few hundred miles off the southeast coast of the US, and a tropical wave sweeping off the west coast of Africa.

With a 30% possibility of developing into a tropical storm later this week, the system off the Southeast is slowly moving westward, according to the hurricane agency.

NWS tracking various places in US: Is any area at risk of flash flooding?

The National Weather Service offices in Charleston, South Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida, are constantly tracking the forecast.

The current pattern will hamper outdoor plans and travel even without a tropical cyclone. However, if a new tropical storm forms and advances inland, the Carolinas, Georgia, and Virginia may face a greater risk of flash flooding.