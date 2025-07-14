Storm Dexter: National Hurricane Center tracking tropical wave off Florida coast

Parts of the southeastern US are on alert due to a tropical system brewing off the Florida coast. According to a Daily Mail report, the atmospheric trough, which is expected to hit the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday night (July 15), is said to be moving westward across the state. That shift could give it the push it needs to strengthen into a named storm. If it does, it will be called Tropical Storm Dexter – the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season's fourth. Parts of southeastern US remain on alert due to tropical system brewing just off Florida’s coast(REUTERS)

Over 23 million at risk amid tropical threat

AccuWeather meteorologists have raised concerns over a growing tropical threat between July 15 and 17. Cities like Miami, Tampa and Orlando, along with coastal parts of Alabama, are being urged to prepare for street flooding, dangerous rip currents and possible travel delays.

The risk of strong currents is expected to spike by Thursday along the Alabama coast and the Florida Panhandle. Altogether, over 23 million Americans, from Florida’s Atlantic edge to southeastern Louisiana, might feel the impact of heavy rain and potential storms.

Also Read: Could Florida's St. Johns River witness flash floods similar to Texas that claimed 120 lives?

Furthermore, it’s said that a weather disturbance that began off Florida’s east coast is now heading toward the northeastern Gulf. While dry air could slow its development, forecasters say the system is under close watch. For it to become a tropical storm, it must form a clear center and hit sustained winds of 40 mph – conditions that haven’t been met yet.

Residents urged to stay alert

Following storms Andrea, Barry and Chantal (the first three named tropical storms of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season), another weather system is now stirring in the Gulf. Chantal may not have reached hurricane status, but its heavy rains and flooding still proved deadly. Now, forecasters say this new system resembles Chantal, but with conditions that may favor development.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had warned of an above-average hurricane season, expecting up to 19 named storms, the Daily Mail report added. Amid this, residents along Florida, Alabama and the Gulf Coast are advised to stay alert as the situation unfolds, per the outlet.

Also Read: Tropical Storm Chantal causes up to $6 billion in damage in North Carolina and South Carolina; Full details here

FAQs

1. What is the weather in the Gulf right now?

A tropical weather system is moving west from Florida and could become Tropical Storm Dexter in the coming days.

2. Will it definitely become a storm?

Not yet. Forecasters say it has the potential, but hasn’t reached the required conditions.

3. Who should stay alert?

Residents in Florida, Alabama, and Gulf Coast states should keep an eye on weather updates.