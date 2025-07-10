Tropical Storm Chantal causes up to $6 billion in damage in North Carolina and South Carolina; Full details here

Tropical Storm Chantal triggered torrential rainfall and flash floods in North Carolina and South Carolina over the Fourth of July weekend. Now, a preliminary assessment from experts at Accuweather has put the damage and economic loss caused by the storm between $4 billion and $6 billion. A press release by the weather site stated that the estimated amount is preliminary and could increase as more areas report information about injuries, deaths, and other impacts. Chantal, the third named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, resulted in torrential rain and flooding in North and South Carolina, with damages estimated at $4 to $6 billion.(AP)

The third named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, Chantal, made landfall near South Carolina’s Litchfield Beach on Sunday morning before moving inland into North Carolina.

Tropical Storm Chantal's estimated damage

The assessment by Accuweather took into account damage to businesses and homes, tourism losses, damage to infrastructure, and impacts to shipping operations at major locations. Apart from that, disruptions to supply chain logistics and commerce, major travel delays, and financial losses from extended power outages were considered as well.

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said that Chantal was a reminder of how tropical storms, which “spin up quickly near the coastline,” lead to dangerous coastal and inland flooding.

Porter explained, “There is a long history of fast-developing and slow-moving tropical storms that have caused life-threatening flooding. Some of the most destructive flood events in our nation’s history were caused by tropical storms or unnamed tropical rainstorms. It’s crucial that people never let their guard down during hurricane season.”

As per the press release by Accuweather, the organization predicts 13 to 18 named storms this hurricane season, out of which three to six could have direct impacts on the United States. In May, the organization pointed out that there was once again an increased risk of tornadoes, flash floods, damaging winds, and other impacts from hurricanes reaching far inland this year.

Will insurance help with Tropical Storm Chantal damages?

According to the Tampa Free Press, Chantal led to over 10 inches of rain in some areas. Over 100 road closures and flooding incidents were recorded. A section of State Highway 902 also collapsed in Chatham County due to the storm.

As per Accuweather, many residents in the US are underinsured for flood-related losses. Though the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) uptake is usually higher in communities around rivers, the widespread nature of Chantal’s flooding is a big challenge when it comes to assessing damage and recovery.

