Massachusetts weather radar: Flash flood warning issued in these 6 counties- Here's what we know

A flash flood warning has been issued for a broad area of eastern Massachusetts on Thursday morning, as heavy rainfall continues to pose a significant threat. The National Weather Service has issued a warning for Worcester, Norfolk, Suffolk, Middlesex, Bristol, and Plymouth counties, which remains in effect until 9 am, as reported by Boston 25 News. A flash flood warning is in effect for eastern Massachusetts, including Worcester, Norfolk, Suffolk, Middlesex, Bristol, and Plymouth counties.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Flood watch issued for Massachusetts

According to the National Weather Service, there are areas outside of the six counties that are likely to experience flooding. These areas include Boston, Brockton, Quincy, Newton, Brookline, Weymouth, Braintree, Natick, Randolph, Franklin, Needham, North Attleborough, Norwood, Milford, Milton, Stoughton, Attleboro, Dedham, Walpole, and Mansfield.

There is also a possibility of flash flooding occurring in small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, and any other place with low-lying areas or a poor drainage system.

In addition to the flash flood warnings, a flood watch has also been issued for Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Norfolk, Bristol, and Plymouth counties. The flood watch will remain in effect until 4 pm.

Safety actions amid a flash flood issued by NWS

The National Weather Service warned, “Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.” They added, "Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.”

People are advised to stay away from flood-prone areas like stream beds, drainage ditches, and culverts.

In case a flood threatens your area, move to higher ground.