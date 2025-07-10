At least six firefighters were injured and a building was destroyed after a three-alarm fire erupted overnight in Jersey City, New Jersey. As of early Thursday morning, July 10, hot spots were still burning at the site of the fire. The injured firefighters were taken to the hospital, CBS News reported. Jersey City fire: Building destroyed, at least 6 firefighters injured as huge blaze erupts in New Jersey (Unsplash - representational image))

What we know so far

The massive fire and smoke were seen billowing from what appeared to be the top floor or roof of a building located on Fourth and Monmouth streets. The building was eventually reduced to rubble.

Crews responded to the fire at 319 Fourth St., near Coles Street, around 1:30 am, according to News 12 New Jersey. The blaze rapidly spread through a three-story frame building, as well as an attached two-story structure.

A Jersey City firefighters union official said that the injured firefighters faced challenging conditions, but provided no further update. "Especially in times like this, in the summer, heat exhaustion, smoke inhalation, the conditions. We had fire in both sides of the exposures. My men and women face a lot out there and we're just here to make sure they're OK," said John Collins, president of the Jersey City Firefighters Union Local 1066, according to CBS News.

"We had several members go to the medical center due to injuries, I can't report what it is just yet, but I know we've had at least six members go to the hospital due to injuries that are fire-related," Collins further said, according to ABC 7.

At least six firefighters had to be rushed to Jersey City Medical Center for various injuries. The fire left an unknown number of residents in adjacent buildings homeless. The Red Cross was on the scene to help people who were displaced from their homes.

The cause of the blaze is now under investigation. Many of the streets around the burned building remained blocked. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.