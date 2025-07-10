What is a shelf cloud? Huge cloud moves through D.C. region amid flash flood, thunderstorm, tornado warnings | Watch

A video that is viral on social media shows a massive shelf cloud moving through the D.C. region amid flash flood, thunderstorm, and tornado warnings. According to a post shared by X user Collin Rugg, the shelf cloud was spotted moving through Bowie, Maryland. Huge cloud moves through D.C. region amid flash flood, thunderstorm, tornado warnings (Unsplash - representational image)

Take a look:

A tornado warning, as well as many severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in the western part of the D.C. metro area on Wednesday, July 9, after dark clouds accompanied by thunderstorms were seen in the region. In various parts of the area, a flash flood warning was also in effect. Meanwhile, a flood watch is in effect until midnight, WTOP News reported.

Reports of damage emerged from the area, and water rescues were reported in the City of Alexandria. As a precautionary measure, Main Street in Historic Ellicott City was closed. A tornado warning that was issued for northeast D.C. at about 6:45 pm later expired.

What is a shelf cloud?

According to AccuWeather, “A shelf cloud is a low, horizontal wedge-shaped cloud, associated with a thunderstorm gust front (or occasionally with a cold front, even in the absence of thunderstorms). A rising cloud motion often can be seen in the leading part of the shelf cloud, while the underside often appears turbulent, boiling, and wind-torn.”

The website explained that shelf clouds are low-hanging, horizontal cloud features that are typically attached to the front side of lines of storms, or even a single form.

It added, “Usually there isn't any persistent rotation on a vertical axis within shelf clouds or within individual cloud fragments that extend downward from the shelf cloud, therefore they are just another scary-looking cloud. Shelf clouds often resemble snow plows, big waves or tsunamis and can be very scary-looking since they are usually low-hanging. Sometimes they may found only a couple hundred feet above the ground.”