Who was Dinari McAlmont? Maryland man found dead while vacationing in Bahamas, mom's shocking claims paint dark picture

A Maryland man was found dead at a private beach resort while vacationing in the Bahamas with his family. Dinari McAlmont, 23, was found dead hours after landing on the Caribbean island. His mother has claimed he was “beaten to death,” according to Bahamian outlet Eyewitness News. Who was Dinari McAlmont? Maryland man found dead while vacationing in Bahamas (Marcelle Bacchus/Facebook)

Who was Dinari McAlmont?

Not much has been revealed about Dinari except that he was from Bowie, Maryland. On April 4, he travelled to the tropical getaway with his parents. They had been staying at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort. Dinari was last seen having dinner with his parents, following which he left to grab a jacket and explore the resort just before 9 pm, Fox 5 Washington DC reported.

Resort officials alleged that Dinari spit on several staff members inside a restaurant. They questioned his mother, Michelle McAlmont, on where he was.

“The police said they were looking for him because apparently he spat on some staff in a restaurant,” Michelle told the outlet. She said she filed a missing person report after finding out that Dinari’s phone location was not working, adding that she not corroborate the resort’s allegations against Dinari.

Officials conducted a search at the resort and Dinari’s body was found on the shoreline on Paradise Island with “no vital life signs” just after 5:30 am on April 5, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said. The cause of death is being investigated.

A photo of Dinari’s body was shown to his mother. “When I looked at the photo they showed me, my son was beaten; he was traumatized,” Michelle told Eyewitness News.

Michelle said the photo showed that Dinari’s face was damaged, and there was froth on his teeth and sand in his hair. “That tells me they beat my son down in the sand. I need justice for my baby. I need justice,” she said.

The heartbroken mother added, “What could I have done differently to protect my child and keep him safe, that he would be alive today.”

Dinari’s parents are now looking for a lawyer who specialises in international cases. “I would expect nothing more than a full and thorough investigation,” said Michelle.

The resort said it is working with police during the probe. “We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our guests. Our thoughts and condolences are with the guest’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. This is an active police investigation, and we are fully cooperating,” the Bahamian resort told Fox 5 Washington DC.

The US Department of State announced an ‘Exercise Increased Caution’ level on March 30, warning Americans against travelling to the Bahamas. In recent days, the country has witnessed serious crimes against and deaths of tourists visiting the island. The warning mentioned that most crimes take place in the cities of Nassau and Freeport.